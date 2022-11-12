FAIRMONT — The annual Veteran’s Day parade and ceremony brought out hundreds of Marion County residents to honor those who have served, despite rainy streets and the threat of more rain.
Bands from all three high schools in Marion County attended and played in the parade. East Fairmont High’s Busy Bee Band performed after a wreath-laying ceremony at Veteran’s Square, where the parade terminated.
At the annual wreath-laying ceremony, Pastor Robert Copenhaver of The Baptist Temple served as “Parade Chaplin” and gave a prayer at the beginning of the ceremony. Retired Sergeant David Tucker recited “Old Glory,” a poem by Robert Lowell. Toby Heaney, president of Marion County Veterans Council and District 1 commander for the VFW, facilitated the wreath-laying event. The Marion County Honor Guard closed the ceremony with a 21-gun salute and playing taps.
“I am the flag of the United States of America. My name is Old Glory. I fly atop the world’s tallest buildings. I stand watch in America’s halls of justice. I stand guard majestically over great institutions of learning. ... I am proud. My name is ‘Old Glory.’ Long may I wave, dear God, long may I wave,” Tucker said.
The “Voice of Democracy” scholarship competition winner for VFW Post 629, Elijah Frame, gave a speech about democracy and freedom.
“If I was forced to describe our nation, in one word, it would be free. The freedom to live our lives how we want. ... These brave men and women put their very lives at risk to protect these precious values we’ve upheld for over 200 years,” Frame said.
Marion County Commissioner Linda Longstreth, who served in the military and reached the rank of staff sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserve, was also in attendance. She said being able to be apart of the celebration was difficult to put into words, but that she felt gratitude and honor.
“It’s wonderful. I think everyone appreciates the veterans. This is a day to honor their service and sacrifice. When they left home, they left their families, and many of them never came back. People understand that, especially in West Virginia and Fairmont. We understand the sacrifice they’ve made. We always say ‘Some gave all, and all gave some.’ That’s the truth, and we can never forget that,” Longstreth said.
As someone who served in public office for a number of years as a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates prior to serving on county commission, Longstreth emphasized the importance of celebrating Veterans Day in Marion County.
“It’s a day where we honor all of the veterans, and it’s a feeling I don’t think you can describe unless you are a veteran. I treasure it. … I’m very honored to be a veteran and to be around all of the veterans here in Marion County.”
Veterans Day takes place each year on November 11 in the U.S. to honor the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month’” of 1918, the day that signaled the end of World War I. That day was first known as Armistice Day. The name Armistice Day was officially changed to Veterans Day in 1954 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.