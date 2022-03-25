FAIRMONT − Community members and veterans gathered Thursday afternoon to celebrate the installation of commemorative bronze plaques honoring two veterans at the Korean War Memorial.
The Marion County Commission created plaques to honor World War II veteran Asa Davison and Korean War veteran Columbus Carpenter, by request of retired Sgt. David Tucker. The two men served overseas decades ago and have been serving their community since.
“We read about history, but they helped write it and are a living, breathing part of it,”Tucker said. “We owe them a debut that cannot be repaid.”
Both Davison and Carpenter were unable to attend the event, but other veterans and friends shared words of gratitude for them.
“In an age when so many people are selfish and takers, he’s selfless and a giver,” Tucker said. “From helping organize a volunteer fire department and police reserves to playing Santa Claus to having chicken cookouts to working at the Soup Opera, and above all, helping his fellow veterans, this is a really special man.”
Before Tucker gave his speech, American Legion Post 17 Commander Kenneth Satterfield and Davison’ close friend Kip Price, called Davison to let him know about the award. They said he was excited about it.
“Asa Davison is a very special member of the greatest generation,” Tucker said. “Out of the 16 million that served in the war, one million were African American and they had to face so much prejudice because the army was segregated then. Many times, they had to make do with substandard equipment the white troops discarded... Often times they would have to do dangerous jobs... and yet, they distinguished themselves magnificently.”
County Commissioner and veteran Linda Longstreth commended Davison and Carpenter as well but, she said the installment should have happened sooner.
“I don’t believe in waiting 50 or 60 years after a war to put up something for those soldiers,” Longstreth said. “They should have something that they can enjoy and that they can show their kids… That breaks my heart. It should never take this long… We’ve got to get it done before there’s no one here.”
Tucker reached out to Longstreth to help finish the memorial. Longstreth helped put together a committee of veterans with the Veterans of Foreign Wars to help finalize plaques and track down other plaques that were already made by family members.
“They sacrificed, they should have anything that they want up here,” Longstreth said.
The goal is to have the memorial filled with plagues of veterans who fought in any war. There will be walls dedicated to each war. She said she hopes the memorial is finished by the end of this year.
“They deserved this… It’ll be something here to remember them forever,” Satterfield said.
