FAIRMONT — Motorists heading south on Route 19 today may see a man with salt-and-pepper hair who is lugging an 80-pound backpack.
He’s not homeless or panhandling while he walks to Clarksburg.
Instead, 64-year-old Steve Young, of Patrick Springs, Virginia, is finishing a nine-month trek across America to raise awareness about a camp that helps children who are living with critical illness or who have a special need or disability.
Spread across 84 acres in the hills in Randleman, North Carolina, Victory Junction children’s camp opened in 2004. The camp was built from the inspiration of the late Adam Petty, a fourth-generation race car driver who was often described as having a heart for children.
“I’ve been involved in racing my whole life,” said Young, who grew up in North Miami and Broward County, Florida. “We grew up Petty fans. And I’ve owned, built and restored too many cars to count.”
Young said the entire camp was built to honor Adam Petty, who got the inspiration from Camp Boggy Creek in Central Florida. Petty was 19 when he died in a crash.
“After Adam died, they decided to carry out Adam’s dream and build the camp,” Young said.
Now semi-retired, Young said he had a calling for months in 2019 to finally launch his journey in the spring of 2020. So, last March, he set out from his home and began walking westward. At each point, he has interacted with police and fire departments, city officials and the press to spread the story of Victory Junction. And, on weekends, he attends worship to tell others about the camp.
“I don’t take donations for the camp,” Young said. “My mission is to bring awareness about this camp and how they help children who may not live past their teens. The camp lets kids simply have fun and be kids — it’s a release from the things that they are dealing with.”
Before he came to Fairmont from Westover on Tuesday, he called city officials to explain his mission before setting up his tent.
“I usually ask them if it’s OK to set up my tent in the city,” said Young, who has worn through two pair of shoes on the trek.
He said in one town, the local fire department let him pitch his tent in the station’s back lawn. While here in Fairmont, Young was able to take shelter at a vacant rental house in town after word got out about what he is doing.
Young said his inspiration to serve as an advocate for Victory Junction was a friend named Lori that he and his sister used to play with while growing up in South Florida. Lori was born without middle fingers on both hands, a side effect of her mother’s use of the drug thalidomide.
“We use to see kids pick on her and we’d try to come to her rescue, but she was tough — she wanted to fight her own battles,” Young said. “She wanted to be as normal as possible.”
He said he keeps Lori’s memory in the back of his mind when he thinks of Victory Junction and hopes families can learn about the camp so their kids can have as much fun as he did growing up riding horses with Lori and his sister.
“It’s my passion for doing what I’m doing for these kids,” Young said. “We all have gifts from God and he wants us to use them.”
And while Young is not paid by Victory Junction to advocate for the camp, officials at the nonprofit don’t mind his advocacy work in the field.
“He’s just doing it on his own for the love of the kids,” said Marc Seal, a database specialist at Victory Junction, who manages lists of donors and supporters. “We’ve gotten lots of donations here on his behalf.”
Seal said it costs Victory Junction more than $2,500 to send one child to camp, but the families never have to pay.
When asked if he had actually walked the entire trip to California and back, now that he is winding down the walk, Young said he had accepted a few car rides along the way.
“I haven’t walked all of it, but I don’t solicit rides, however, I don’t turn them down either,” he said.
He said he has been touched by the kindness he has encountered on the journey.
“I see the care and the love of the people as I go along.”
To learn more about Victory Junction or to make a donation, go online at www.victoryjunction.org.
