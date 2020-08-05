FAIRMONT — Despite a lot of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fairmont State University welcomed back its staff and faculty members Monday at its annual opening session.
University officials delivered their remarks over a WebEx conference call, which mirrored the format of teaching that was provided students during spring semester when the coronavirus pandemic kicked in with the governor’s stay-home order.
University President Mirta Martin said the university will continue to deliver students challenging educational content after having adapted to online teaching last spring.
“I am confident we can model for our students the grit, resilience, character and teamwork that will blaze a path forward through these extraordinary yet unprecedented times,” Martin said. “The pace of change may be uncomfortable, even challenging at times, but we must be willing to drop the ballast of certainty to fulfill our new role as pioneers for progress.”
Martin also said administrators worked quickly to plan for the fall semester, to ensure they have models in place to adapt to different situations, just as the school did last spring.
“When the pandemic arrived, we acted quickly to protect the health and safety of our university family and our surrounding communities,” Martin said. “Our executive leadership team, and the emergency management team worked and have continued to work around the clock to ensure our Falcon family remained strong, protected and apprised of information.”
Martin said the administration believes in-person education is the best method for teaching and learning for students, which is why the university sought to create a plan to open campus.
“We know our students; and we know they perform best in a highly-supportive, relationship-driven environment,” Martin said. “Reopening our university campus is critical for our students’ educational progress, their social development and mental health, and their development as citizen leaders.”
Rick Stevens, provost of Fairmont State University, started at the school over the summer, and said he has been impressed by the efforts faculty and staff have put in to plan for students.
“I am struck by the passion that the Fairmont family has for this institution,” Stevens said. “Our students are watching. Even if they’re not aware that they’re watching, they will pick up on the cues that we give about how we deal with the circumstances that we’re in. I say that not to cause caution, but to simply help generate awareness that there are bigger more significant lessons perhaps that we might deliver on a particular day.”
David Goldberg, president of Fairmont State’s Board of Governors, said he has been impressed over his year on the board with the initiative the administrators and staff take, which has him excited for the school year.
“I love Fairmont State,” Goldberg said. “In about a year on the board I have learned so much from Dr. Martin, the executive team, members of faculty and staff, and I can’t wait to see what is going to unfold this year.”
Goldberg also said he believes the university’s mission of educating its students for real-world careers.
“Every great plan is going to have a bump,” Goldberg said. “At the end of the day, if we stay true to what is doing the best for our students, make sure we support our faculty, make sure we support our staff, and keep honest, open conversation, we can weather through anything because we’re Fairmont State.”
Stevens said the coronavirus pandemic has put every person in a situation they are unfamiliar with, and everyone has to grow and adapt to make it through. He compared the change brought about by the coronavirus pandemic to change brought about by other historical events of the past.
“Those who go back far enough remember the Vietnam War, earlier versions of the civil rights movements, literally just more than 10 years ago, the Great Recession; We have made it through to the other side,” Stevens said. “What’s most important for the university is that we learn something from it.”
In her speech to the faculty and staff, Martin said the mission of Fairmont State will carry on through the pandemic, and students will receive the same quality education the school has always provided.
“We value the power of relationships, inclusion, compassion, and service. We love and support our students and each other,” Martin said. “We believe that every student has both the capacity and the responsibility to make a positive impact on the world. We care most about developing leaders who possess not only knowledge and skills, but also character and integrity, and we believe that such character and integrity is best built in community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.