FAIRMONT — Vocal Tapestry returns to their twice-yearly concert schedule this Sunday at First Presbyterian Church. Greg DeVito, executive artistic director and conductor, said that up until now, the choir has only performed Christmas concerts post-COVID.
Since the choir typically holds a concert in the spring, DeVito said the choir opted to push the concert to late summer so they could really come back in style.
“Rather than try to hurry up and throw together something lackluster for the end of May, we decided to push it through the summer and do something in August that we felt we could really take our time to cultivate and put on the best thing we could for the community,” DeVito said.
Doug Bunner founded the group in 2006. DeVito took over after Bunner passed in 2018, and is responsible for preparing the singers, helping people in the artistic wing pick out what the choir will do for concerts, the general direction of the concerts, finding music and teaching the music to the rest of the choir.
DeVito said Bunner put the choir together after retiring from public education. Bunner saw a vacuum in the community for choral singers past high school and out of college, which was a shame because DeVito said there is a ton of talent in the Fairmont area and no place for it to show off besides at a church or community choir at the time.
Members of the choir considered Bunner a giant in the musical community.
His passing hit the choir hard, Betty Pat Lee, retired music teacher and one of the choir members, said that it was the hardest thing the choir has had to endure throughout its existence. She was one of the original 8 members that started with Bunner in 2006.
Susan Coffindaffer, lawyer and another longtime member of the group, said she remembered seeing him look ill at a concert at Gateway United Methodist Church in November 2017. A doctor diagnosed him with cancer soon after. At the Christmas concert, Bunner asked the choir to sing “Here I Am, Lord,” as the last song he directed himself.
“The expression on his face as he was directing us, it was amazing,” Coffindaffer said. “We were giving him a gift, while we were having trouble again. It’s a song. Just a wonderful man and then he passed away in September.”
DeVito joined the group in 2012, and after helping conduct here and there and filling in for Bunner. The choir invited DeVito to direct them full time after Bunner passed in 2018.
DeVito said Bunner left gigantic shoes to fill, shoes he is working hard to fill.
Today, Vocal Tapestry carries on Bunner’s legacy. Coffindaffer said that throughout her time with the choir, she’s had the privilege of singing at Carnegie Hall, the JFK Center for the Performing Arts, and even overseas in the UK. They’ve even sung at the White House. Twice.
Vocal Tapestry is important to the local community because of the music they bring to the city of Fairmont.
Pat Lee said that music is an expression of love and feeling about people, about what can be given as much as what can be received from it. Their name fits perfectly, because its members are drawn from a wide array of talent in the area.
“We chose the name, Tapestry, because a tapestry is woven from many different fabrics and different kinds of things and that’s how we chose our name because we are all different ages, all different vocal parts. We are from the community,” Lee said.
The concert on Sunday takes place at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church on Jackson Street, in Fairmont.
