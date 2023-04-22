BRIDGEPORT — North Central West Virginia Airport and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries RJ Aviation hosted an Earth Day Clean up on Friday morning to beautify their campuses.
Around 100 employees met inside the airport before dividing into three groups and working across the entire campus. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual clean up day was held as a way to give back to the earth and community. Now, it’s back and Airport Director Rick Rock said he was excited to see its return along with the nice weather and a good turn out.
“We take a look around the airfield. We want to make sure that we do our best to keep it as clean as possible, recognize the fact that we have one Earth and we want to celebrate Earth Day. It gets everybody out of the office focusing on one program, which is to beautify this airport,” Rock said.
Employees worked in areas where trash tends to accumulate most throughout the year. Rock said they find all sorts of debris, some of which is surprising, such as tires and washing machines. Volunteers canvassed parts of the property from the American Legion and cemetery, in front and around the terminal and parking lot and back to the MHI RJ Aviation building.
The groups worked from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then met back in the airport for pizza and drinks. Engine and Airframe Solutions Worldwide LLC, Thrasher Engineering and Titan Aviation Fuels sponsored the event which was supported by their employees. They also collaborated with Special Tees, Pratt and Whitney Engine Services and Paramount Safety Supplies.
“They (employees) really take it seriously and I’m very proud of all their effort they put forth. They’ll go collect quite a bit of trash and we’ll get it to the proper place,” Rock said.
Many employees said they had been looking forward to the clean up day and enjoyed being outside to help clean up their campus. MHI RJ Interior Technician Sarah Sellers said she enjoyed being able to help out by collecting debris that could be harming plants or animals.
“I was actually really excited. The weather’s perfect. ... I think it’s a perfect day to do this and I think it’s a great thing to do,” Sellers said.
MHI RJ employee Angela Oliver shared similar sentiments.
“I’m happy to help out today. We’re doing our part to make our campus and businesses pretty,” Oliver said.
Rock emphasized the importance of doing good and giving back to the community and applauded the employees doing it on Friday.
“We just want to inspire people. That’s one of the things that we try to do up here, at this airport. We love West Virginia. We want to just lead by example and give people an opportunity to recognize that there’s people out there trying to do good things to change the world,” Rock said.
The first Earth Day was held April 22, 1970 before Congress passed laws creating the Environmental Protection Agency or the original Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act. Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson is credited with starting Earth Day as a way to re-focus the anti-Vietnam War protests into preserving the environment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.