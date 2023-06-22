FAIRMONT — Nonprofits and community organizations got their annual manpower shot in the arm Wednesday afternoon.
During its 5th annual Day of Action, Tygart Valley United Way turned out nearly 300 volunteers to spread out among its 30 funded partners.
“It’s really important for people to volunteer because nonprofits rely on it,” United Way Community Impact Director Casey Gilbert said. “A lot of employees do a lot of extra work after hours. And so volunteers can help lighten that load a little bit and provide more of an impact.”
Gilbert pointed out that giving back to a community that has given a lot out in turn is part of belonging to a functioning society.
With its main offices in Fairmont and Elkins, Tygart Valley United Way serves Marion, Taylor, Randolph, Barber and Tucker counties. Volunteers gathered at Palatine Park to kick off the event. Volunteers passed out pizza while CEO Brett White registered additional participants who came out on top of the roughly 250 volunteers who pre-registered.
Marion County Child Advocacy Center, Soup Opera, the Disability Action Center, On Eagle’s Wings and others were among the organizations seeking a little extra help for the day. A similar kickoff event was held in Elkins for the agencies in Randolph, Barber and Tucker.
Cathy Reed and Cathie Methony were among the volunteers present. Reed worked at the Soup Opera while Methony spent the afternoon power washing and working with flowers at the Disability Action Center. Reed, who moved with the assistance of a mobility walker, said accessibility was important to her. At Soup Opera she could sit and fold clothes, providing a place where she could engage and give back to her community.
“Volunteering is the only way to keep your community vibrant, energized and revitalized,” Methony said. “It makes you feel good.”
After the kick-off in the park, several volunteers from WVU Medicine ended up at On Eagle’s Wings.
The nonprofit organization uses the therapeutic power of horsemanship to help people with disabilities. Trent Patrick and Bri Malone introduced volunteers to the horses and doled out chores to be done around the barn. Patrick, who works performs maintenance at On Eagle’s Wings, said volunteering is important.
“You are able to see something bigger than yourself. It teaches you how to work and become a better leader,” Patrick said.
Rakes kicked up dirt as they swept stray hay into neat piles. Horses watched volunteers clean windows and wipe down the stable walls and openings.
“As an organization, we want to give back more than just health care,” Fairmont Medical Center Chief Operating Officer Aaron Yanuzo said. “We want to provide for the community.”
Yanuzo, who also sits on the United Way board, said he’s not the only one who is involved, the leadership of WVU Medicine as a whole is involved with various organizations and volunteering.
Although summer is more of a downtime for United Way, Gilbert said the other thing kicking off next to the Day of Action is the United for Kids collection drive. It aims to fill school pantries with hygiene products, such as sweatpants or deodorants. Beyond that, the next major fundraising drive starts in September. Anyone seeking volunteering opportunities can do so at tvunitedway.org.
“It’s just also part of a functioning society to be involved in your community,” Gilbert said. “To find ways that you can make use of your time and give back to a community that probably has given a lot to you.”
