FAIRMONT — Members of Agape Life Ministries spent the morning of Thanksgiving Day giving back, by serving meals at the Soup Opera.
Regina Riley, a pastor of the ministry, said the church brought about seven volunteers to the Soup Opera, so the staff and regular crew of the nonprofit could have the holiday off.
“It gives the people here a break,” Riley said. “They don’t have to come down on their Thanksgiving like every other day.”
People lined up outside the kitchen to receive packed meals from the volunteers, who served from behind a plastic shield to defend against the threat of community spread amid the coronavirus pandemic. Diamond Brown, a volunteer with Agape Life Ministries, said she was happy to give her time because she knows many people have had a difficult year.
“It’s the holiday season and with COVID-19 this year, a lot of people have been struggling,” Brown said. “I’m very fortunate to have friends, family that I get to enjoy the holidays so giving back to my community is always nice today.”
Brown recognized as well that many people would have nobody to eat with on Thanksgiving, so paying them some attention was the least she could do to make them feel loved.
“It makes me happy that I am able to help,” Brown said. “People have come up on hard times and I have family that I am going to be eating with later, and some of these people don’t have anybody to eat with.”
Riley also said serving others who are in need makes her recognize how fortunate she is, because she has the ability to help others on a holiday.
“It is very humbling to do this,” Riley said. “It makes you realize how fortunate you are, so just to come down here to do this is a blessing.”
Dozens of residents were provided the holiday meal on Thursday. Brown said she was happy to be a part of people’s Thanksgiving when they may not otherwise get to celebrate.
“If we can do something to make them happy, just put a smile on their face, it makes me happy,” Brown said.
