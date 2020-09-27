FAIRMONT —With the 2020 presidential election only weeks away, Sherry Kinder took it as an obligation to reach local residents who might not have voted in the past.
“Voting is about being responsible for ourselves and for our community. If you come up against something where you don’t understand the process, you might hesitate when you should step boldly forward,” Kinder said.
That’s why Kinder, executive director of Reset Incorporated, a Fairmont-based educational support services agency, organized the first-ever Voter’s Workshop held Thursday at the agency’s Monroe Street headquarters.
Kinder brought in Marion County Deputy Clerk Tom Antulov, who demonstrated the voting procedure using both electronic machines and traditional paper ballots. He also spent the evening session answering every question thrown his way.
“Voting makes democracies and republics work. Citizens must participate in the process. If they don’t participate, good things won’t come of that,” said Antulov. “Our goal is to explain the voting process, demonstrate the procedure and answer any questions that might be asked.”
With the exception of absentee ballots, all Marion County residents vote electronically at their precinct. The county installed electronic machines at all polling places in 2004.
Kinder said actively voting is an assured way of getting one’s voice heard, regardless of political persuasion. But too often that hard-fought right to vote is neglected.
“It’s important to the country that your voice gets heard, whatever your voice may be, whatever you have to say. If you don’t vote, you’re not going to be heard,” Kinder said. “African-Americans have felt disenfranchised for years. I want African-Americans, the communities of color, older people, and new young first-time voters to participate because I want their voices to be heard.”
With the election of 2020, Kinder said, it is particularly important to vote — even if you’ve never voted before. Thus, the Voter Workshop was organized.
“We have things going on in our country right now that we’re not pleased with. We have politicians saying things they absolutely should not be saying. And if that’s how they believe, then they’re not representing me. And if I feel like you’re not representing me, then I feel I should not be voting for you,” she said.
Kinder stressed that participation in a democracy is important to democracy’s survival.
“It’s important to all of us. It’s not an African-American or a low-income thing. We want everybody to learn to be proactive,” she said.
Micheal “Tincy” Washington, a Fairmont native who recently moved to Morgantown, is part of the West Virginia Black Voter Impact Initiative, an organization working to register African-American citizens to vote.
Washington said her group’s focus is to reach minority youth and encourage their participation in the electoral process.
“I feel it’s important for everyone to vote because a lot of people have worked very hard and have sacrificed, even died, Black and white, to give everybody the right to have their opinion counted,” Washington said.
Every vote counts, Washington said, and not simply during a particular campaign season.
“We hear people say, ‘Well, my vote doesn’t count,’ but it does count. Not only does it count for today, it counts for those people who have fought in the past to get you your right to vote. It counts for our children and their future,” she said.
At age 15, Fairmont Senior High student Janae Harold is three years away from casting her first ballot, but attended Voter’s Workshop to be prepared.
“I’m here to learn about the process. Because when I get older, I want to vote and they don’t really teach you this in school. I follow politics today and wish I could vote in this next election. Tonight, I learned how to use the voting machine and it’s very easy,” Harold said.
