RIVESVILLE — After struggling to get candidates to run for town council, voters went to the polls Tuesday to choose from a slate of all write-in candidates.
Early voting began on May 31 and ran through June 10, which resulted in nearly 30 votes, with a total of approximately 90 votes after election day. Exact numbers of votes cast Tuesday were not available at press time.
“I think that voting is important,” said Rivesville native Madalyn Crawley, who came out to vote in support of her church members and neighbors who were on the ballot. “Even at a small level it is always important, so I always try to come out.”
The candidates encouraged residents to vote as well.
“I did put a few reminders up to the citizens of Rivesville on my Facebook page reminding them that early voting was going on and what days and what hours to promote people coming in to vote,” said Tracy Runyan, who ran unopposed for mayor.
“I am hoping that in the next two years that is one of the things I can improve upon is people going out to vote and let their voice be heard, and promoting involvement. It is going to be tough, but we are going to do it.”
Also running unopposed is current mayor Jim Hershman, who is projected to take the position of the unexpired term he left to become mayor, and Ashlee Sheets, who is projected to become town recorder. Votes are considered unofficial until town council conducts what’s called canvassing, a check of votes that were cast.
Sheets is eager to inspire not just the community, but her young daughter as well.
“I think it is going to be good for her to see me being in an active role in our community,” she said. “I definitely think that it is going to be an adjustment for my family, but I think it is going to be a good adjustment, and I think it is going to get my family more involved as far as even just attending town hall meetings and hopefully it is a good impression for other moms out there to get involved.”
While multiple candidates ran for positions unopposed, the remaining council positions were much closer races, with a very slim margin of votes between them.
There are still seven additional challenge votes that will need to be confirmed or denied by next week, potentially shifting the outcome.
Despite the close race, Avary King is feeling confident.
“I would say I’m feeling great,” King said. “I initially wanted to run because I wanted to get other people involved. I am happy we had so many great and qualified candidates run and no matter the results I am proud of my town.”
Donnie Edwards Jr. ran for council, but was not available for comment.
Candidate Capri Harmon stated via text that she wishes “…the best for the candidates, and I am looking forward to seeing new and fresh ideas.”
Kyle Smith, a small business owner and father who ran for one of the council positions, campaigned by going out and speaking to residents in order to get a different perspective on local issues.
“I think it went really great,” Smith said. “There were discussions obviously about the roads needing repaired, water lines needing replaced. Really these are a lot of the main concerns from talking with residents.”
Meanwhile, Hershman is looking forward to working hard on the town’s current water project while also taking a small step back from being mayor to being back on council.
“It is called the William Smith Storage Tank project,” Hershman said.
The long-term goal of the project, which should begin its second phase in July or August, is to no longer rely on water storage tanks, but to instead have pumps working constantly to provide water to residents.
Getting the materials for the project however, has continued to be challenging due to kinks in the national supply chain.
“Everything seems to be backlogged,” he continued.
“We hear all kinds of different reasons from the supplier. Lack of man power, lack of material, then they say COVID is ongoing, so you do not know what to expect.”
Overall, Hershman is happy to see a new generation step up to serve on the council.
“Like I said, the younger people need to step up because the council now, we are getting some age on us, so we need replaced, and now is a good time to get involved.”
Official election results will be posted late this week or early next week, and the new council will be sworn in on July 1 at 10 a.m. at Rivesville Town Hall.
