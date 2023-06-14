FAIRMONT — One of two cases centered around the Grant Town Power Plant have spiraled though the West Virginia court system since 2017 and the simpler of the two issues may finally be resolved.
The West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals ruled on Monday that the Marion County Circuit Court was correct in finding a breach of contract between the power plant’s owner and its landlord.
A complicated bout of litigation between American Bituminous Power — know as Ambit locally — who owns and operates the Grant Town Power Plant, and the plant’s landlord, Horizon Ventures, has been through the Marion County Circuit Court and was appealed to the West Virginia Supreme Court, who sent it back to the county level to be reconsidered in 2021.
The bulk of the litigation is comprised of two major cases. One case is a disagreement between the parties about the amount of rent due and a refusal to pay the rent and the second case is a disagreement over a breach of contract allegation.
The matter of contract law has been heard by Judge Patrick Wilson, who has sat through several oral arguments regarding the specifics of the alleged breach of contract.
Nearly a year ago, in July 2022, Wilson ruled that Ambit was in breach of contract with Horizon for not paying a yearly $50,000 for consulting services. The amount had gone unpaid since 2018, and the court ordered Ambit pay $250,000 to Horizon.
Ambit argued that the ongoing litigation between the two parties has hampered Horizon’s ability to provide consulting resources therefore the payments were no longer due.
“The issue is that [Horizon] got lazy on their services and just kept expecting the check would come,” Ambit Attorney Roberta Green said during oral arguments in June 2022. “They just stopped paying attention and stopped caring.”
Wilson did not agree and ordered the back payments be paid.
Ambit appealed that ruling to the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals, who affirmed the circuit court’s ruling on Monday.
Speaking for the court was Chief Judge Daniel Greear, who agreed that not only had Ambit breached its contract with Horizon, its counsel attempted to, “’muddy the waters’ as to the actual issue presently before this Court.”
Both Judge Wilson and the appeals court found that when Ambit was questioned about when Horizon refused to offer consultation services, its counsel could not answer and deflected the question.
This led both courts to question the motivation behind the appeal.
“...[T]hroughout this litigation, AMBIT has attempted to confuse the actual matter in controversary in this case and attempts to raise a number of facts that have absolutely no relevance ta the very limited issue of whether AMBIT breached the parties’ consulting agreement,” the appeal ruling states. “AMBIT readily admits that it has not paid Horizon under the consulting agreement since 2018 and did not provide any evidence that it asked for Horizon’s performance under the agreement and that Horizon was either unwilling or unable to perform.”
The appeals court stated that the circuit court’s ruling sufficiently addressed each of the relevant arguments from Ambit in protest to the order to pay the $250,000.
The litigation regarding the matter of unpaid rent is still ongoing in the West Virginia Business Court and is due for a jury trial later this year.
