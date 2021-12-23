FAIRMONT — A Marion County resident is set to be honored as one of West Virginia’s Outstanding Democrats of the Year.
Meg Cianfrocca will receive special recognition for her efforts and dedication to the Democratic Party in Marion County.
Karen Coria, a Putnam County Democratic leader and coordinator of the 36th Annual Awards Celebration, said the award recognizes local party officials and volunteers whom Democratic leaders believe have contributed most to the party’s efforts.
“Our goal is to recognize these special individuals who have distinguished themselves by contributing to our society, by working within the framework of our democracy and political party system,” Coria said. "The efforts of the honoree demonstrates the importance of the work of every person in affecting the outcome of local, state and national races. These people play a crucial role in the electoral process."
