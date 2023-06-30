FAIRMONT — The Division of Natural Resources wants you to have fun this holiday weekend but be safe while you do it.
WVDNR has teamed up with city, county and state law enforcement to spread the word about the importance of safety and making smart choices as the fun of Independence Day quickly approaches this weekend.
Between the upcoming concerts, promising weather forecasts and fireworks displays, recreational fun with alcohol and other substances is bound to happen. The message being spread is have fun but stay safe.
“The message this year is the same as it’s been in previous years — be safe and have fun and do it in that order,” DNR Officer Randall Kocsis said Thursday at a media availability at the boat ramp at the Marion County Election Center. “We want people to come down and have a great weekend, enjoy the concert, picnic and watch the fireworks. Don’t forget your respiratory equipment due to the air quality too.”
Kocsis’ message comes as part of Operation Dry Water, a nationwide safety push by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, a nonprofit that tracks watercraft injuries and advocates for safer waterways.
The main purpose of the campaign is to spread awareness about the dangers of boating while intoxicated.
Just three years ago, a swimmer in Marion County was struck by a boat in the Tygart River. The operator was intoxicated and as a result of the accident, the swimmer lost the lower half of his leg.
While that is an extreme example, it was caused by impaired driving. Kocsis said that he’s made several arrests over the last few years for DUIs on watercraft and the most recent being just a few weeks ago.
As a general rule, Kocsis encourages anyone planning a boat trip to designate a sober driver just like with any other vehicle.
“I’m disappointed every time we have to arrest someone for boating under the influence. There’s no excuses for it,” Kocsis said. “It’s so easy to avoid, all you have to do is designate a sober individual to be the operator of the vehicle, that’s it.”
While the campaign focuses on boat safety and sobriety, law enforcement will be equally as vigilant patrolling the roadways for drunk drivers all weekend.
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Hess said that holiday weekends call for extra safety while driving and he and his department ask the public to make smart choices.
“This weekend is about making smart decisions and having fun while doing so. The main things are still the same as usual — wear your seatbelt, have a designated driver, and have people with you to make sure you make the right choices,” Hess said. “It all comes down to good choices, because we are going to be out, and we are going to be making sure everyone is safe.”
On top of the message against drunk boating and driving, Kocsis encouraged anyone who will be on the water this summer to triple check their boat’s safety features.
Any watercraft, regardless of motor, needs to have a lifejacket onboard with a whistle and light attached. Boats with motors should have a throwable floatation device readily available. Motorized boats over 16 feet are required to have a working fire extinguisher onboard.
According to a U.S Coast Guard study in 2021, 83 percent of people who drowned in a recreational boating incident were not wearing a lifejacket. The same study also found that boat operator safety instruction is a significant factor in avoiding and surviving accidents. In accidents where the operator’s instruction was known, 75% of deaths occurred on boats where the operator had not received any boating safety instruction.
When boating at night, watercraft are to have red and green navigational lights as well as an omnidirectional white light. According to Kocsis, the majority of his lawful stops on the water are due to lighting violations.
For information about boating safety and regulations, visit the DNR’s website at www.wvdnr.gov/lands-waters/boating/.
