CLARKSBURG — Mike Queen brandished a batch of ziplock bags at his guests, urging them to stuff the Ziplocks with cookies his staff had prepared. However, the celebration that Queen pushed cookies for wasn’t a traditional Italian wedding, but the opening of the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office inside the DMV building in Clarksburg.
“What we wanted to do is be closer to the state tax department, because they’re one of our partners,” Queen said. “So we moved here to this office, so that we now have the state tax department right here. And so a lot of times if you’re doing work with the Secretary of State’s office on your business, the state tax department is your next stop.”
Although the office itself isn’t new to Clarksburg, the location is, Queen explained. The goal of the move was to streamline the bureaucracy and make it easier to do things in person. It’s all in line with the idea behind the regional business hubs, which Queen said are offices designed to be placed within a two hour drive from anywhere in the state.
These offices make it easier for small businesses to find the support they need from the Secretary of State’s office to flourish.
“West Virginia, we have over 143,000 registered businesses now,” Sarah VanKirk, director of the business division, said. “I think that small businesses, especially mom and pop shops, are kind of getting lost to big corporations. And I think that it’s a really fantastic thing to have them want to come and start business.”
VanKirk was recently promoted from her previous role as a business and licensing specialist.
She also pointed out the goal of making it easy for young people to start a business. Entrepreneurs under the age of 30 can register a business for free with the office in order to get it started. VanKirk wants to do anything she can to help bring ideas to life from young entrepreneurs in order to improve the state.
“We want to provide easy access to state government and run state government like you will run your businesses,” Secretary of State Mac Warner said. “Make it accessible, streamline, make it efficient, and we’ve also been leveraging technology where you can register your business on your phone at night, you in your pajamas at home, that sort of thing.”
By the end of the ribbon cutting ceremony, cookies were still left in the office. Queen stood guard by the elevator, Ziplocks in hand. If the business hubs are as zealous as Queen was at pushing the powdered sugar confections, then West Virginia’s businesses are in good hands.
