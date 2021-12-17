FAIRMONT — The cost of a gallon of gasoline and who controls that pricing is the kind of stuff that makes for great debates among family and friends.
Politicians of one stripe seem to always blame the opposing political party’s president at the time, when, in reality, gas prices — and how they are determined — are complex.
According to the Boston-based discount gas platform GasBuddy.com, in the past year, gas prices have risen 45% from an average price per gallon of $2.25.
And while the experts at GasBuddy report that gas prices have dropped 10 cents a gallon since Thanksgiving, consumers still deserve answers about why prices keep increasing.
On Wednesday, a group of 10 West Virginia state senators wrote Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to ask his Consumer Protection Division to launch an investigation into gasoline price gouging in the Mountain State.
“We discussed this issue amongst our caucus and we see these rising gas prices and it just doesn’t make sense,” said W.Va. Sen. Mike Caputo, D-13. “I was in Morgantown today for a meeting and I saw where gas was $2.85 a gallon, but when I returned to Fairmont, I noticed gas was over $3.20 a gallon.”
Caputo and his fellow Democratic senators said they have researched gas prices over the past three months since a number of their constituents had reached out to them asking for some kind of relief.
The spike in gas prices comes at a time that prices for other everyday expenses also seem to be on the rise.
“In response, we looked into recent historical gasoline prices as compared to the price of oil. What we found was troubling,” states the letter signed by the senators.
According to their research, the price of crude oil was $145 per barrel in 2008, another year that U.S. consumers sat back and scratched their heads wondering how high gas prices would run. That year, however, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.27.
The research jumps next to 2011 when crude oil hit a high of $113 per barrel but the average price for a gallon of gas was around $3.53 per gallon.
“This year, crude oil was $67 per barrel while gasoline was around $3.29,” the letter states. “Something doesn’t add up.”
Senators concluded that the price of crude oil doesn’t appear to be the driving factor behind gasoline prices, so they want answers as to what is actually driving the price hikes West Virginians have been calling their offices about.
“I just think we should get to the bottom of it. If price gouging is going on, if it’s not, it’s not,” Caputo said. “This is Main Street stuff. This is hometown stuff. This is stuff that affects all of us.”
Caputo said that Morrisey’s office seems to be the best state entity to look into the potential price gouging citing the many other causes the Attorney General gets involved in.
“The Attorney General is so quick to jump in and investigate a lot of things — some I agree with, some I don’t — we think this is something he should look into,” Caputo said. “He’s always jumping in on lawsuits across the country and this is something that affects the local folks of West Virginia and the people who elected him and this should be something that concerns him.”
Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Morrisey’s office said they cannot comment on the letter because they have not received it.
The letter asks Morrisey to report the findings of his price gouging investigation to the public and the legislature, which convenes next month in Charleston.
