FAIRMONT— Crews from the City of Fairmont Water Department warn customers about possible water discoloration next week.
The department will test water lines along Deans Drive on May 17 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., which may impact water customers on Lanham Lane, Pristine Lane, Hope Drive, Clermont Cemetery Road.
City officials said that while work is being performed, there is also a possibility that some customers may experience low pressure, cloudy water, or an interruption of service.
Customers who any of these problems are urged to boil their water before using it. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and food preparation until further notice.
Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The city will not be responsible for any damage caused by discolored water. Customers with no water are to call the Fairmont Filtration plant at 304-366-1461 or Fairmont Utilities at 304-366-6231.
