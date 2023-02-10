RIVESVILLE — A lack of leadership and aging infrastructure are the makings of a perfect storm along the Monongahela River.
Rivesville Mayor Jim Hershman was faced with the reality of the situation when it came to his attention that no one in the town of 800 residents — including the town’s three incumbent council members — had signed up to run in the upcoming municipal election.
Hershman and fellow veteran council member Tracy Runyan saw the lack of participation and signed up as write-in candidates to at least have a quorum.
Whether it be scheduling issues or a lack of interest, it seems like no one in the town wants to step up.
“There’s a lot of apathy and it’s heartbreaking, but it’s not just with council,” Runyan said. “When I heard that ... this was the first time no one signed up for council I was shocked.”
Runyan served on Rivesville Town Council from 2007-2010 when major renovations were completed on a portion of the town’s water system. Now, 15 years later, things are much different.
This possibility of a lack of leadership in the town comes at a time when its aging water infrastructure is threatening to bankrupt its funding or force major price hikes on town residents.
When the last renovation was accomplished, the town enjoyed around a $100,000 windfall each year from the neighboring power station. However, in 2012 when the plant closed, the money stopped flowing.
The loss of revenue forced the council to make tough decisions, including the introduction of fees and surcharges on residents and businesses to make up for the deficit.
Over the last several years, those choices put the town’s government in a negative light and not many residents have been willing to lead and help find solutions.
“We’ve all been calling and asking people to run,” Hershman said. “It’s natural for people to complain, but when you ask them to run they don’t want to be stuck in the middle of it.”
An empty council chambers
If Runyan and Hershman are the only two who get elected to the council on June 13, they will have to appoint other members to fill the seats. But the possibility of an empty council is a real concern that could result in the town’s loss of incorporation.
Travis Blosser, Fairmont native and executive director of the West Virginia Municipal League, has been helping Hershman and council members navigate this difficult time.
He said that while the dissolution of Rivesville is a possibility, it’s unlikely to fully happen.
“In the extreme scenario that no one steps up and serves, the ultimate path would be the dissolution of their municipal government,” Blosser said. “There’s no automatic trigger that will dissolve the government though, and it’s a slow and tedious process.”
The long process of dissolution is one with which Blosser is familiar. In the southern half of the state, it’s often the case the old mining towns shrink to the point of un-incorporation. However, in the northern half he said it’s not as typical.
However, the set of circumstances in which Rivesville and its leaders find themselves are not unique.
“There have been studies done that say there are billions of dollars in needs in infrastructure across the state,” Blosser said. “For small communities these projects can be heavy burdens.”
Too heavy to lift alone
Of all the issues facing Rivesville, the water system is probably seed assistance now.
The relatively new pipes installed along US Route 19 leading into the town snapped last year resulting in the loss of thousands of gallons of water. The incident cost the town thousands of dollars in repairs, all but drying up its emergency water fund.
Rivesville buys its water from Fairmont to distribute there and, in turn, bills its residents for the service. Rivesville also distributes water to a few smaller public service districts nearby.
In an effort to prevent further price hikes or service stoppage, the town claims they’ve “pleaded” with Fairmont’s water department to help them or take over operations of the town’s system.
“We reached out to Fairmont to take over our water system, pleaded with them multiple times and they’ve just flatly said no,” Hershman said.
But Fairmont Utility Manager John Carson said that Rivesville officials have only sent one letter and his department replied.
Fairmont’s water utility has taken over the operations of several municipalities and rural systems in the last several years, but according to Carson, the process is long and arduous.
Even so, he said if Rivesville is as bad off as they let on, he and his department would be glad to enter into a discussion about a merger.
“We have our own systems to take care of and to take [Rivesville’s] over and offer the same level of service we offer here would take a lot of time to do that and it’s be a long transition,” Carson said. “Some of these small towns like to keep their own system. ... We don’t want to have the perception of big bad Fairmont coming in to take everyone over, so if we did it, we’d have to follow the proper channels.”
Rivesville also received a $1.5 million grant to upgrade the Fairmont to Rivesville supply line. The current line in use follows the old streetcar line that ran from Bellview to Rivesville and was built around the 1950s.
Fairmont agreed to invest $300,000 into the project, but COVID-19 and supply chain issues have resulted in a spike in costs making the project too expensive. Hershman claims Fairmont has thus far been unwilling to contribute more money resulting in a stand-still.
The town is now in talks with for-profit provider West Virginia American Water to take over the town’s water operations. That would likely result in rate increases for town residents.
“We do not want to go that route, but we’re in jeopardy,” Hershman said.
Not all doom and gloom
While the situation may look bleak, there are a lot of projects underway in Rivesville thanks to funding from the federal American Rescue Plan and other grants.
The town is currently investing in new digital meters to be installed around the service areas which would help in detecting leaks and modernizing the system, as well as lower labor costs associated with meter reading.
The town’s immediate concern is still a lack of participation in the local government.
“I’m of the mindset that if you see an issues, be a part of the resolution,” Runyan said. “I hope that people take on that same mentality and want to work together to make our town better.”
