FAIRMONT — Due to ongoing maintenance issues, the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission has decided to keep the Wave Pool at East Marion Park closed this year.
According to a MCPARC press release, COVID-19 has caused a delay in MCPARC being able to buy and install a replacement pump system for the Wave Pool, which left too much uncertainty around the timeframe for when the pool could reopen.
“Despite our best efforts to quickly procure the needed parts, we were unable to get the pool back up and running as soon as we had hoped, said Tony Michalski, MCPARC director. “The timeline between when we could possibly reopen and the planned end of our season began to run together. At this time, we feel that this is the most logical and fiscally responsible way to proceed.”
While the pool is shut down, MCPARC staffers will also use the time to install a new slide at the Wave Pool. Both the pump system and slide are expected to be installed this summer.
“The outcome of this summer is disappointing, without question,” Michalski said. “We were really hoping to salvage a portion of our season despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and other factors. We’re looking forward to next summer when we can hopefully return to business as usual at the Wave Pool.”
