FAIRMONT — A local organization in Marion County is looking to provide education and services to those who struggle with drug addiction, like its own members once did.
The grant-funded Marion County Quick Response Team held a pop-up Narcan training booth Thursday at the Belmont Motor Inn to educate residents on how to provide lifesaving techniques in the event of a drug overdose, while also providing other resources and advice.
One woman, who requested to remain anonymous, attended the event so she could receive narcan and fentanyl testing strips to distribute to her own organization and community.
“I am a member of a group called Motivating Recovery, where we try to support families of addicts and addicts as well,” she said. “There is just too much tragedy, too much loss.”
The amount of opioid-related drug overdoses that resulted in fatalities in West Virginia was over 1,200 in 2021.
Naloxone, or Narcan, acts as a lifesaving drug to those who have overdosed and is usually given in the form of a nasal spray or injection.
Narcan is known as an opioid antagonist, and can be used to reverse the effects of common opioid drugs including heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone and more.
“When someone ingests the opioids they will attach to the brain, and that is what creates the euphoric feeling,” said 32-year-old Maxine Harker, of Fairmont, and QRT team coordinator. “It is also what tells the brain not to breathe, because you get so euphoric and comfortable that you do not breathe, so what the Narcan does is it goes to the opioid receptors in the brain, and then it pushes the drugs off.”
Harker struggled with substance use disorder in the past, which is what led her to the organization. She joined the program in November 2021.
“I was a person who was kind of fresh in recovery, and I had known a couple of the members, so that is how it went,” Harker said.
Harker also stresses how important it is to do everything possible to save a life, and how the first step is to dial 911.
“That is going to protect you under the Good Samaritan law when you administer the Narcan,” Harker said. “Because as long as you are administering it in good faith and in an attempt to save a life, you cannot be held liable.”
Also included at these outreach events are free kits and products to promote safety, even when using drugs.
Testing strips are used to detect if a drug has been laced with fentanyl, an incredible potent pain medication, before they are ingested.
CPR masks are also provided so that, in the event you need to give someone lifesaving breaths and chest compressions before a medical professional arrives, you yourself do not become contaminated.
The organization also provides assistance to those who are homeless, in need of mental or physical medical care, syringe exchanges and more.
Harker said the main goal of the grant-funded organization is to save lives while ending the stigma surrounding addiction.
“A lot of times, people do not know where to turn for help, or how to begin to get help. If they are still going to continue to use, their life still matters. They are somebody’s mom, dad, kid, so even if you do not think that you will ever be in that situation … that one or two minutes could make a difference,” she said.
More information can be found on the Marion County QRT & Harm Reduction Facebook page, or by calling 304-278-4025.
