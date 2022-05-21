WHITE HALL — Small business took center stage Friday in White Hall as guests flocked to celebrate two ribbon cutting events.
Guests gathered to celebrate, drink coffee, eat and check out the two stores, Doc Jon’s of Fairmont and Groove Coffee, which are located at the old location of White’s Fine Jewelry in Rose Plaza.
Officials with the Marion County Chamber of Commerce expressed their support before the ceremonial scissors cut the ribbon and confetti was released in the air.
“On behalf of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, from President Shaw and all of our members, we want to congratulate Josh and all of his members. This is a very special day — an important day — we want to support you, as you support our community. So thank you very much,” Chamber Board Chair Jonathan Board said.
Both stores have been open — Doc Jon’s since August and Groove Coffee since March — and joined the chamber of commerce in the fall, but the ribbon cutting was held off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I really appreciate all the support that they’ve given me and all the other small businesses around. It’s been a really, really, really big help, as far as getting the word out about the shops and just advertising, in general,” Doc Jon’s Owner Josh Skidmore said.
Doc Jon’s specializes in CBD and Delta 8 products, which can be used for a variety of ailments including anxiety, trouble sleeping, arthritis and anything in between, Skidmore said. All of their products are grown in either Fairmont or Bridgeport and their lab facility, where the make all of the products sold in their store, is located in Bridgeport. Skidmore also mentioned that he and most of the employees are West Virginia natives.
“So, we’re not a giant outside company that you know, came in to try and take advantage of tax laws or whatever. We were all born and raised here. We could have went anywhere to open our business but we chose to open it right here because we believe in this state, we believe in the people and we believe in small business,” Skidmore said.
Skidmore said he wants to help destigmatize CBD and Delta 8 usage and make the buying experience as comfortable as possible. He said there is no such thing as a “dumb question.”
“If anybody out there is just a little bit skeptical or maybe questioning something they read online, come in and talk to us. The girls that are working for me, they’re so smart and they understand the science behind it,” Skidmore said.
Groove Coffee is run by Taylor McCartney. She said she noticed a lacking of coffee shops in White Hall and just wants to provide good, local and organic coffee to the community. Coffee beans are purchased from Stone Tower in Clarksburg and the syrups used in drinks are organic and 100% natural. She also bakes scones when she can, but hopes to partner with local bakers to provide fresh baked goods daily at the shop.
“The support from the community has been amazing. My friends, my family, people I don’t know, the continued support from them has been awesome and it’s been busy and great, McCartney said.
On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both stores and their neighbor, Misfit Tattoos, will host an open house. There will be a variety of vendors including food, plants, clothing and records for sale and giveaways and discounts all day.
“It’s going to be exciting to have vendors here and just to collaborate with other businesses. I have friends that have small businesses and to get to have them come here and have a pop up event will be great. I’m just excited to watch this little place grow,” McCartney said.
Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw said she is proud of the entrepreneurial spirit the two business owners have.
“Anytime you have a ribbon cutting or a grand opening or reopening, it just solidifies that the business community believes in Marion County. So, as chamber members, we want to promote that and we want to honor them for doing that... It speaks a lot about the small business community and entrepreneurship in Marion County. I think after COVID, people realized ‘I can do this’ and we want to help them all that we can,” Shaw said.
