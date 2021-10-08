FAIRMONT — Vaccine mandates dominated the conversation during a town hall with West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey Wednesday night.
“This is one of the challenges of our time,” Morrisey said. “I’ve been very motivated to make sure that West Virginia has a strong voice against these vaccine mandates.”
His broad statements were punctuated with applause from the 100-plus guests who attended the forum held inside Faith International Church in East Side.
Several state delegates attended, including West Virginia House of Delegates Majority Leader Amy Summers, R-Taylor; Del. Guy Ward, R-Marion; and Del. Phil Mallow, R-Marion.
Morrisey has been a loud voice among state attorneys general across the U.S., speaking out on a wide range of topics and being outspoken against nearly every press release issued by President Joe Biden and his administration.
Over the last few weeks, the subject that has dominated the minds of many West Virginians is employers requiring their employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The White House has several plans in the works that will require employees across the country to either be fully vaccinated against COVID or submit to frequent testing for the virus.
The most notable plan came in an update from the president on Sept. 9, announcing that the U.S. Department of Labor is working to develop a rule requiring companies with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated or submit to frequent testing.
“We’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers,” Biden said in his announcement. “We’re going to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by increasing the share of the workforce that is vaccinated in businesses all across America.”
The linchpin of the 100-employee mandate is that requiring a vaccine in the workplace would fall under the authority of Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Morrisey disagrees and said the policy is an overreach of federal government authority.
“I would argue that is not delegated to the Biden administration by Congress,” Morrisey said. “It’s still a mandate, but I would argue it would not have force of law, that’s why we’re going to challenge it.”
However, the law seems muddy in this instance. Bob Bastress, a law professor at West Virginia University who specializes in employment discrimination, said OSHA has the authority to implement such a mandate.
“It seems to me that, in terms of creating a safe workplace, that OSHA could issue such a regulation,” Bastress said. “I think it would be under OSHA’s authority. OSHA has a very broad delegation to regulate safety and health in the workplace, and this [mandate] would certainly be a health issue.”
At the town hall, residents lined up behind a microphone to ask Morrisey questions, the majority of which were from individuals who have or may lose their jobs if they forego the vaccination.
Morrisey gave advice about seeking vaccination exemptions, be they religious or medical. The Sept. 6 announcement from The White House gave no guidance regarding exemptions and different employers are accepting different guidelines.
“I believe the state has to be very mindful and sensitive to individuals liberties, religious beliefs and medical problems,” Morrisey said. “I don’t have authority over the Department of Labor, but I’m asking [employers] to make reasonable accommodations for people.”
“Reasonable accommodations” may be a tough sell, especially with OSHA’s concept of “undue hardship,” which allows an employer to deny an accommodation if it presents significant difficulty or expense.
Many are banking on a religious exemption, although no major religious organizations have come forward calling for a religious exemption. The Pope has said that getting vaccinated is “an act of love.”
Bastress said that health or religious exemptions may be the only option employees would have against a vaccination mandate.
“The question then would be whether that would be a ‘reasonable accommodation,’ or if it would create undue hardship on the employer,” Bastress said. “The same could be said for health exemptions. Those would create issues.”
For some in attendance at the town hall, even though their religious exemptions were accepted, they were still required to submit to frequent COVID testing.
