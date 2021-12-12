FAIRMONT — Despite ending with a series of unfortunate cancellations, the city’s Christmas celebration still had its successes.
Saturday, mother nature dealt the community a humbug blow with rain, wind and a dreary sky, resulting in the cancelation of both the Feast of the Seven Fishes and the Fairmont Christmas Parade.
“It’s very disappointing that everyone worked as hard as they did just for it all to get canceled,” Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella said. “I’m so sad for the folks at Main Street [Fairmont] and... Marci Carroll who worked on the parade.”
The parade and the Feast were set to be the biggest ever. Last year, COVID-19 forced the Feast to a virtual celebration and canceled the Christmas Parade. This year, wind whipped through the Festival’s tents and rain ravaged the parade route.
But while the festivities met an anticlimactic end, Tim Liebrecht, director of Main Street Fairmont, said the events he and his volunteers have worked on since Thursday were still something he’s proud of.
“We’ve had a really successful couple days — Thursday, Friday were incredible and unfortunately [Saturday] wasn’t able to happen,” Liebrecht said. “Obviously that’s disappointing... but leading up to this, the community support has been just incredible.”
Thursday, Main Street held a viewing of the Bob Tinnell film “Feast of the Seven Fishes” and, Friday downtown, Fairmont hosted the first Hometown Christmas Market, as well as other events in the lead up to the Feast.
Several local businesses reported bumps in traffic due to the festivities leading up to the weekend. Employees at The Joe reported several busy days all weekend, and The Fairmont Mercantile experienced several rushes as well.
Juliana Claudio, co-owner and manager of Arts & Antiques in the Fairmont Mercantile building, described the cancellations as disappointing, but was happy to celebrate what she could. Her business hosted some programming of its own and worked closely with the Main Street team.
“Since downtown Fairmont is so compact, [the festivities] bring a lot of traffic to our store,” Claudio said. “It’s really helpful because a lot of times we try to ride the coattail [Main Street’s] events.”
Many of those who were disappointed by the parade’s cancelation took shelter from the rain inside the antique store and enjoyed some of the events Claudio and her staff had on tap.
Saturday, their day was filled by several book signings and some live guitar performances in the evening by John Schooley.
For the younger audiences, next door, the Marion County Public Library on Monroe Street hosted a series of puppet shows to get kids into the holiday spirit. Kids sang and clapped along to classic Christmas songs “performed” by the library’s cast of puppets. Manning the puppets were Christian Cox and Jason Stalnaker.
While Saturday’s more anticipated events may have been canceled, there’s still plenty of Christmas festivities to be had in Marion County.
Monongah will have its Christmas Parade Friday, Dec. 17, Rivesville’s parade will be Saturday, Dec. 18 and the Celebration of Lights continues in Morris Park until the end of the year.
While the cancellations were disappointing, but the City of Fairmont and Main Street are looking ahead to 2022’s Christmas celebrations.
“We’re going to come back for next year, and we’ve already got a great slate of programming for 2022,” Liebrecht said. “We’re certainly excited for next year, but we couldn’t be more grateful for the positive response and positive turnout we had this weekend.”
Mainella shared Liebrecht’s sentiment.
“On behalf of city council, I want to thank everybody for working as hard as they have on everything this year,” he said. “I’m sad that everything didn’t come together but there’s always next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.