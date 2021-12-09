FAIRMONT — Every now and then the timing of a snow day is awkward.
Wednesday morning, families around Marion County were up early and getting their children ready to brave the elements and some were outside already waiting for the bus when officials announced a two-hour delay was put in place.
However, it wasn’t long before the delay transformed into a cancelation.
It’s often frustrating for parents when late storms can cause inconvenient cancellations, but Marion County students weren’t the only ones experiencing a similar situation. Pretty much all of North Central West Virginia canceled classes Wednesday morning just before buses picked up students due to a quirky snowfall.
“This was something that not just Marion County schools was caught up in [Wednesday] morning but most of the counties around us were delayed or canceled around the same time as us,” Marion County School Superintendent Donna Hage said. “We had people out checking the roads very early in the morning as is our usual protocol.”
One staffer who was out checking roads before the sun came up was Chad Norman, an administrative assistant at the central office who works with the school systems transportation. He said most mornings in which the forecast calls for inclimate weather, the schools have employees out checking roads as early as 3:15 a.m.
“Typically we like to make the call [for a delay or cancelation] by 4:15 a.m., that way we can ensure we don’t have our cooks out on the road or any of our morning custodians or bus drivers,” Norman said. “When you’re dealing with the weather ... you address it as it occurs. [Wednesday] we started to see snow flurries about 5 a.m.”
By 5:30 a.m., roads were covered and slick with ice, concerns regarding safety were funneled back to Hage, who made the decision to delay school around 5:50 a.m.
Some parents took to Facebook and vented their complaints under the county schools post announcing the delay. Many were frustrated that their children were already out in the cold waiting for the bus when the announcement came.
“My daughter was already on her way to the bus stop in the cold,” Malissa Layman stated on Facebook. “Make the decision sooner, these poor kids get up and catch the bus too early and the bus stop is a half-mile from our house.”
When Hage decided to delay the start of the school day, she knew it would bring frustration to a lot of families. As a parent herself, she knows how hard that can be.
“It’s a difficult decision to make and is one of the more difficult decisions you can make as a superintendent because in that you’re going to have many people who both do and don’t agree with you,” Hage said. “I’m a parent myself and I understand the dynamics of what families have to reschedule and reorganize, whether you’re an employee or a parent. We’re always cognizant of that. [Wednesday] it really came down to the unpredictability of the weather.”
Both Hage and Norman said such tough calls are made with the safety of the students in mind. While Fairmont Avenue in downtown may have been clear, Bunner’s Ridge was a mess of slush.
Norman said he would always rather justify a cancelation to the community than have to justify an incident that happened because the district didn’t cancel.
“I would much rather stand in front of parents and explain to them why we called a delay or canceled school rather than have to explain why we didn’t cancel school and we had an accident,” Norman said. “It’s much better to err on the side of student safety even though it may be an inconvenience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.