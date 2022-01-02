The Times West Virginian is excited to announce that effective January 8, 2022, the Sunday newspaper will become a weekend edition that will publish every Saturday.
The new weekend edition will continue to have feature news, enterprise reports, sports, commentary, comics, advertising and other content now contained in the Sunday paper.
The only change is that starting Jan. 8, the Sunday newspaper will be delivered and available at newsstands on Saturday and remain there on Sunday as well. The Times West Virginian will still publish the same amount of days.
There are many advantages to changing to a weekend edition. One major thing readers have complained about not is having high school sports coverage in print until Sunday.
Starting January 8, you won’t have to wait. Our Faith pages will also move to the weekend edition. Everything you get on Sunday will now come to you Saturday.
For those that have busy schedules, a weekend edition gives you more time to read. You can read it Saturday, Sunday or both days. Also, you will receive the valuable shopping information a day earlier.
As a reminder, all newspaper subscribers have unlimited access to our digital channels. You can still keep up with breaking news, features and sports content every day at www.timeswv.com.
If you need help to activate your website access, please call our customer service department at 304-367-2527.
If you are not a subscriber to the Times West Virginian, please consider becoming one to support local journalism. To subscribe, contact us at 304-367-2527.
We thank our subscribers and advertisers for your support over the years.
If you have questions about this change, please call Stephanie Cummons at 304-367-2527.
Eric Cravey
Editor
