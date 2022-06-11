FAIRMONT — The 2021-22 school year was one of challenges in Marion County.
“I think all of the obstacles we had, not just the ones we had associated with the pandemic, touched every department in our entire system,” said School Superintendent Donna Hage, “I think one of the challenges we faced as a system was staying unified and keeping everybody moving in the same direction.”
Hage’s charted course for the district was simple in concept but complicated in practice. The goal was straight forward – keep students in face-to-face classrooms five days a week.
The district managed to stick to that goal while in the face of COVID-19 guidelines, pushing back toward virtual learning – the massively unpopular alternative used most of the 2020-21 school year.
There were bumps in the road consisting of partial school closures due to spiking case numbers and several public debates over the validity of mask mandates, but Hage kept to her promise and the majority of the county’s students stayed with in-person learning.
Last year’s virtual learning left a gap in student performance that was spotted in benchmark scores and seen firsthand by teachers. L.D. Skarzinski, the county’s head of curriculum and instruction, said playing catchup has been one of the county’s major challenges this year and Skarzinski credited teachers with the progress made.
“[The teachers] knew those deficiencies were there; they didn’t need us to present data, the saw them every day and it was concerning to them,” Skarzinski said. “There was never any doubt to any of us that our teachers were going to buckle down and close those gaps – and they did and they worked hard at it.”
One of the first things Hage did in her position was hire interventionists for every school to help target individuals who needed the most help.
The educational program Summer SOLE is making its return this year as well, to help keep kids engaged over the break while filling those gaps.
‘Forward thinking’
But the county faced challenges outside of COVID which proved even more divisive internally than the pandemic ever had. Teachers were overworked and given bigger responsibilities in working with the county’s shrinking student population.
Since the pandemic began, parents opted for alternatives to public education, such as charter and home schooling. This created a $3.5 million hole in the budget for the district that has been filled with temporary federal COVID relief dollars.
Since 2019, the number of enrolled students has dropped from 8,005 to 7,375 this year. Conversely, the number of home school students has risen dramatically from 550 in 2019 to 846 in 2022. The county has also reported that there are over 40 applicants for the HOPE scholarship, which awards students money out of local budgets for private school tuition.
This is just one of many issues that have hit the desk of the district’s treasurer, Scott Reider, who has worked to balance the budget.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have the federal infusion of money, but we’ve been trying to stay very forward thinking,” Reider said. “2024 is when the a lot of funding will disappear. ... [Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds] are going to dry up in 2024 so we have to be forward thinking with our personnel so once that funding is gone we can sustain our finances and pay our bills.”
Hage presented a plan to cut the personnel overages by 10 percent, but a portion of it was voted down by the school board.
Most of the positions that cost more than what the state covers are being covered by the school levy. Currently, the levy pays for $10.7 million in personnel, which is $2.7 million more than the optimal limit to be spent on faculty and staff.
The levy as also spurred worries, it expires in 2024 and is up for vote this November. It accounts for 20 percent of the district’s $105 million budget.
‘Maintain that balance’
Despite budgetary concerns and inflated costs, the district planned, launched and completed several large-scale projects.
The COVID relief dollars are funding HVAC improvement projects around the county, specifically targeting some of the county’s oldest structures. Improvements are being made to East Fairmont Middle School, new special education classrooms are being added to Fairview and White Hall elementary schools, and the East Dale Expansion project is on schedule to be completed in October.
Andy Neptune, the county’s head of facilities and maintenance, said that there are many accomplishments to celebrate, but it hasn’t been easy.
“It’s a juggle to make sure we take care of the county’s needs and the school needs,” Neptune said. “It’s a very tough job to maintain that balance.
“It’s been an exciting year and it’s been a great year.”
The two obstacles that organizations involved in construction have had to overcome are distribution delays and increased construction costs. Hage said the costs of construction are up nearly 40 percent and the time lines have been hit hard by the kinks in the supply chain.
All things considered, Marion County Schools have weathered the storm of COVID-19. But while the pandemic still lingers and budgetary concerns loom, Hage expressed thanks for the strides made by all the faculty and staff for the good of the students and families in the school system.
“Despite all our focus on COVID, it was nice to see all the things accomplished by our system beyond that,” Hage said. “I think we just have to continue to be forward-thinking in addressing facilities, student recovery and finances. I think we’ll move on, but we have to keep these concerns ever-present in our minds.”
