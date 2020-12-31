WesBanco installs new time and temperature sign

A work crew from Morgantown-based City Neon installed a new time and temperature sign downtown on Wednesday, 18 months after the previous sign fell victim to a crash with a tractor-trailer truck on June 5, 2019. The sign is erected on the corner of Adams and Jefferson streets on the corner of the WesBanco building.

 Photo by Eric Cravey

