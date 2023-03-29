FAIRMONT — Last year when the West Fairmont Middle School 6th Grade Band performed in the Region 10 Band Festival Assessment, Band Director Josh Tharp was pleased with the band’s excellent rating.
“It’s like the second-highest rating you get at the festival, so we did well,” Tharp said.
However, when the 2022-23 school year began last fall, he set out to go for the gold with his new cadre of students.
On Wednesday, Tharp’s vision came to life as the school’s 6th Grade Band earned a superior rating making Marion County sixth grade performance band history. They are the first 6th grade band in Marion County to earn a superior rating, he said.
“This year, I gave these kids a challenge that if you guys can work for it, and play hard, great things will come,” said Tharp, who is in his third year at West Fairmont Middle.
Tharp began laying the foundation for Wednesday’s prestigious honor in early September. In his 16th overall year as a band instructor, Tharp said he felt something within himself the first time he heard this group of students play.
“When I heard their first sounds in the first days of them playing their instruments and learning how to hold it, play it, how to read music and do all of those things, I knew in myself — I didn’t tell these kids — but I knew that, ‘Hey, these kids are going to be great musicians,’” Tharp said.
“They’re smart, they want to be there. They’re excited about band and it just grew from there.”
For the assessment, the band performed two pieces that were written to be played by band students who are just starting out with performing, Tharp said.
The first song Tharp’s 42 students performed Wednesday was “High Adventure” by Paul Lavender. The sheet music sales website musicroom.com describes the song as being accessible to young performers.
“Even beginning groups can play with a bold and impressive sound with this dynamic piece from Paul Lavender. A great opener for your first concert, this very easy composition guarantees success with its solid scoring and strong melodies,” states the website.
Tharp selected “Mechanical Monsters” by Randall Standridge as their second song.
“The Mechanical Monsters piece was very fun, very engaging, very more modern towards the band students of today because it required lots of percussion, sounds that are not normal — lots of pencil-tapping from the band, lots of sizzling and the use of a synthesizer which is not a type of sound you’d expect in a concert band setting,” Tharp said.
“It’s more like an electronic, robotic sound.”
One of the assessment judges — officially called adjudicators — gave the students a ‘Bravo!’
“Very good performance! Good, hard work and attention to detail,” Adjudicator Wayne Smith wrote on his scoring sheet. “Many excellent band performance concepts being taught here!”
News spread quickly Wednesday after it was announced Tharp’s students had achieved a superior rating. Tharp said he was rather excited that Marion County School Superintendent Donna Heston was overjoyed at the news on social media.
Heston, who sings in church and has performed musical theatre herself, knows how the arts impact student development.
“When we expose students to music in any form, it presents an opportunity to build relationships, support mental health, and cultivate talents that open new doors,” Heston said in a text exchange with The Times West Virginian. “The example that Mr. Josh Tharp provides in his teaching and leadership is an inspirational model because he leads a quality program that produces such an outlet for students to shine — and this rating is just one more historical reminder of it.
“Because of their accomplishments today, there are so many great opportunities for these young students to showcase their talents now and in the future in Marion County Schools and beyond. We are so proud of that most of all.”
