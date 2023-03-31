FAIRMONT — The West Virginia Brass Quintet will accompany the Palm Sunday Service, April 2 at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Jackson and Jefferson streets, Fairmont. The Quintet will perform throughout the service including the prelude, offertory, hymns and the postlude. The church is handicapped accessible at the side parking lot entrance. For those wishing to watch on live stream can access the service at www.facebook.com/FairmontFPC. The public is invited to attend the service.
Fairmont resident John Schooley, a retired Fairmont State University music theory and low brass professor, was instrumental in helping co-found the quintet in June 2009. The quintet performs during the Christmas season at the Greenbrier Resort, has performed at the Tamarack Center in Beckley and Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.