PITTSBURGH — As of April 24, West Virginia residents can get help paying for their heating bills.
However, the deadline to apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program through Peoples Natural Gas is April 28.
During the application process, residents will undergo an eligibility review to determine if they qualify for the program.
The Low Income Energy Assistance Program provides households a one-time grant that is applied directly to their utility bill. It is a federally-funded program that is administered by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
The LIEAP program is available to residents who have an annual income less than or equal to 60% of the State Median Income. For the 2022-23 LIEAP season, that means an individual with a gross monthly income of up to $2,049 is eligible to apply and a family of four can earn up to $3,941 per month.
Customers can apply online at www.wvpath.wv.gov or by contacting their local Department of Health and Human Resources office.
The Peoples ProgramFinder is the fastest way for those experiencing financial hardship to find help with paying their gas bill. With ProgramFinder, customers can determine their eligibility for LIEAP and begin the grant application process quickly. Peoples also offers Budget Billing to spread the higher costs from the winter season evenly throughout the year.
