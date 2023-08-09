FAIRMONT — A recognizable political figure around North Central West Virginia has decided to place his career in elected office on the back burner.
West Virginia Sen. Mike Caputo, D-13, has officially announced he will not seek reelection in 2024 so he can spend more time with his friends and family. District 13 serves residents of both Marion and Monongalia counties.
Caputo said he decided to make the announcement now in order to give those interested in running for the senate seat enough time to prepare and begin raising funds.
“I want the people to know in plenty of time that after a lot of thought and a lot of family discussion, because this is not an easy decision it is really not, that I think it is time for me to move on and spend more time with my family,” Caputo said during an interview at The Times West Virginian offices.
After serving on the Rivesville Town Council for two years in the early 1980s, Caputo, a Rivesville native, began his state political career in 1996 when he was elected to a position in the House of Delegates by a mere 10 votes after he was recruited to run.
“The West Virginia Legislature passed a bill that really weakened workers compensation benefits, so we were trying to recruit our own to seek office,” Caputo said. “I thought I was on the recruiting end of that and somehow it got turned around and I got recruited, so that’s how I ran for the first time.”
Since then, Caputo has been elected to official positions 13 consecutive times, with 12 of those being into the House of Delegates and once to his current state senate seat in 2020.
In addition to working in West Virginia politics, Caputo also spent 20 years, starting in 1977, as a coal miner at the Federal Number Two Mine both above and underground.
“I was always active in my local union representing the men and women at the mine on grievances and things like that,” Caputo said.
“The international union offered me a job and I was honored, quite frankly, when (UMWA President)Cecil Roberts asked me to come and work for him and I did and I worked my way through the ranks and I retired from the union after 22 years of service as one of the international vice presidents sitting on the executive board.”
During his time in Charleston, Caputo has strongly advocated for better working conditions in coal mines, a cause close to his heart due to his own history.
“As far as legislation goes, always working on mine safety and workers safety and taking the lead on those kinds of issues has always been near and dear to my heart.” Caputo said. “To make sure that people could go to work and be very confident that they were going to come home with all their fingers and toes and not get killed on the job, that was always a focus of mine.”
He said he also takes a lot of pride in what’s known as constituent services — assisting residents with personal challenges and help point them to the appropriate state agency that can help them resolve those problems.
While Caputo has had plenty of positives during his time in office, he has also had his share of controversies, such as the strong emotion he displayed at the capitol in 2019 when what he described as “several hate-filled signs and phrases” were presented in the rotunda.
At one point that day, Caputo opened a door so forcefully that it injured a doorkeeper.
“It was a very hard time for me,” Caputo said. “I felt like I had embarrassed my family and my constituents, and I really thought about resigning…but some really close friends talked me off the ledge, so to speak, so I stuck around.”
In the future, Caputo hopes that local, state, and federal politics can return to a more civil environment.
“You’ve got to get back to being about the people,” Caputo said. “You have got to make people know that you are there for them and to not vote for a political party, but vote for the right person.”
After officially finishing out his term, Caputo, now 65, will take on a new position — being a full-time husband, father and grandfather.
Overall, Caputo looks back on his time working in state politics fondly, and thanks his family for being his biggest supporters during his tenure.
“I owe it all to my family,” he said. “I owe it all to my friends and supporters that have helped me through the years, people who have been on my side helping me run the campaign, and I owe it to my union, The United Mine Workers of America.”
Filing to run for a seat in the Senate will open in January 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.