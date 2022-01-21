FAIRMONT — Solar power has been touted as the future of energy, but it’s the long-term savings that attracts many homeowners to build their own personal grids.
Solar Holler is a West Virginia-based company that sells and installs solar power arrays atop businesses, homes and nonprofits. Now, they’re offering a “group discount” for residents in Monongalia, Marion and Preston counties who sign up to have a new grid installed.
Thursday morning, members of Solar Holler and several West Virginians who have already made the commitment to go solar held a webinar to answer questions and grow interest in the company’s newest solar collaborative.
“The idea of the collaborative is really to offer a group discount,” Solar Holler Marketing Director Jessica Edgerly Walsh said. “As the interested group grows, the discount grows. If our crews can come to Fairmont and work really efficiently on several installs at one time, we’ll save money and we’re passing those savings to you.”
The collaborative has three tiers. If under 10 individuals commit to go solar with Solar Holler, each costumer saves $1,000 off the installation cost. If between 11 and 20 sign up, the savings go to $1,500. If 21 or more sign up everyone in the collaborative gets a $2,000 discount.
There are currently eight home or business owners signed up and the deadline to join the collaborative is Feb. 28.
Joey James, co-owner of Downstream Strategies — a consulting firm in Morgantown — took part in the first collaborative Solar Holler did in 2019 and had his business go solar.
James spoke during the webinar and gave examples about navigating the process, his costs and the savings he’s experienced.
The combination of the power bill savings, the collaborative deal and a 30 percent federal investment tax credit made the deal too good to pass up for James.
“We also got a USDA grant for 20 percent of the cost,” James said. “If you combine the 30 percent tax credit and the 20 percent grant, we had an array installed for half of what the real cost was then we had the collaborative savings on top of that.”
James’ case is an ideal scenario, however, the average homeowner can still get many discounts and benefits from going solar.
Currently the federal government offers a 26 percent tax credit for solar investments and James said that in sunnier months, he has a zeroed-out power bill.
James was so pleased with the results of his business’ solar experience, he had a home array installed. James paid around $27,000 in total for his home array, which Walsh said is about average for homeowners.
The cost can vary widely, but Solar Holler offers consultations and quotes as well as loan programs and a 25-year warranty on the solar equipment.
There are also plenty of benefits for adding solar to a home. A 2019 study by Zillow shows that homes with solar arrays sell for more and sell faster. Another benefit is something called net metering.
Net metering is when a home with its own power production creates more energy than it uses. The excess power is pushed back into the power grid and the home’s power provider will reimburse the homeowner for the extra power in “credits.”
This creates a pool of power the homeowner can draw from at no cost when their own production isn’t producing enough.
“Sometimes people think that if they’re not producing much in the dead of winter... they’ll get a big electric bill,” Walsh said. “That’s not the case, because we’re going to design your system to bank enough credits in the sunnier months to use in the darker months.”
For more information about the NCWV Solar Collaborative and for information about Solar Holler, go to www.solarholler.com or call at 304-362-9615.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.