WHITE HALL — The annual West Virginia Three Rivers Festival Senior Queen Pageant hosted 14 women eager to see who drew the red rose.
The pageant was held on Saturday at the Fairfield Inn and Suites. After a concert from some of the members of The System Buckers and introductions from 2022 Senior Queen Geraldine "Jerry" Vilar and 2022's Teen Queen Baylee Jarrett, pageant officials passed out roses to contestants and the winner was chosen.
Judie Tucker originally drew the red rose, but rushed down to where Susie Colvin was seated to switch roses with her. Colvin was named Senior Queen for 2023.
Tucker had served as Senior Queen in 2010 and knew Colvin had participated in the pageant at least the same amount of years as she had without having served as queen.
"If I come next year and participate again, I'll pass it to someone else. I don't need to be queen twice, once was good. I just like to help the festival," Tucker said.
Colvin said she's excited to be named queen and started to tear up when she was crowned.
"I love life and I love these women. I've probably participated in this 20 times and I enjoy being just a princess. But, I'll wear my crown everywhere. I'll probably sleep in it tonight and wear it to church tomorrow. I can't believe it," Colvin said.
Colvin was crowned by White Hall Councilmember Jason DeFrance. All of the other participants were crowned with princess crowns, all of which were provided by White's Fine Jewelry. It was DeFrance's first time crowing the participants and he said he enjoyed being a part of it.
"It was really great to see some of these women get so excited for this pageant because some of them have been doing it for years and years. It was a great experience. White Hall's always been a proud supporter of the Three Rivers Festival and we're just happy to see it continue," DeFrance said.
The Senior Queen Pageant has been held off and on since the 1990's and Senior Queen Pageant Director Marcella Yaremchuk has worked to plan the majority of them. She said she loves a part of the pageant because she loves to see the excitement from the senior queens.
"They get to visit with people and be in the parade. They wave at people yell their names and they throw out candy. They have a good time," Yaremchuk said.
Colvin said she's looking forward to her year of reign.
"I'm just excited to be with the other girls, participate in the fair events and enjoy life," Colvin said.
The annual West Virginia Three Rivers Festival will be held Memorial Day weekend, May 26-29. For more information on the Three Rivers Festival pageants, visit their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.