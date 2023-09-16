MORGANTOWN — Despite the West Virginia University Board of Governors moving forward on planned cuts to the school’s programs on Friday, it was clear that it wouldn’t go forward without a fight from the student body.
The final straw took place when a demand for a show of hands from the board as the voting took place was initially demurred on by board Chairperson Tanya Willis Miller.
However, although Miller appeared to begin moving in that direction after additional prodding from members of the audience, a spontaneous chant of “stop the cuts” erupted from students in the boardroom.
“I stood up and joined the chants not to just cause a disturbance or be unprofessional,” Mai-Lyn Sadler, one of the protesting students, said. “I stood because West Virginia deserves to see on zoom, in the press, on the internet, everywhere, that someone is listening, someone is fighting, someone is standing up and reminding the world that West Virginians have been pushed aside before but we ban together, we protect our own and fight back.”
What happened next is disputed.
After disrupting the meeting, students left the room. Miller immediately told the room that the students left of their own accord, strenuously emphasizing that they weren’t told to leave and cautioning the spread of any misinformation. She said she warned Sadler that they would be asked to leave if they didn’t stop interrupting the meeting. However, Sadler said that Miller told her and the students to leave. One person was overheard confirming Sadler’s version of events.
The messy nature of the meeting reflected what many see as a chaotic academic transformation wrought by university President Gordon Gee and the board of governors at the school. In total, 28 programs were cut, with 10 of them being undergraduate and 18 of them being graduate or professional degrees. Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed said students who are in programs that have been targeted for elimination will be notified immediately.
Students who have 60 credits or more will be taught out, while the few that do not, which Reed said exist, will not be able to finish their program. Reed said most of the 91 graduate students who are losing their program will be able to finish their degree. She indicated advisors will be on hand to help students who have lost their degree program find an alternative.
As for faculty, General Counsel Stephanie Taylor said positions will be evaluated using three metrics — performance, specific knowledge and skills and seniority. Those the university eliminates from their posts will be notified by Oct. 16. Those who are eliminated would not officially end their post till May 9, 2024.
“So there is a long period of time between when they received the notification and when their actual employment with the university would end,” Taylor said.
After the meeting, one of the board members who voted against the cuts, Faculty Senate Chair Frankie Tack, approached a throng of student protesters who were waiting in the hall of the Erickson Alumni Center. Although sympathetic to their goals, Tack did try to also emphasize the complexity behind the nature of the structural debt that WVU faces.
“There is a deep lack of understanding on how debt works,” Tack said. “That doesn’t mean you’re a liar. I got schooled on that too because I thought there was a smoking gun with the debt.”
However, trust has already been irrevocably broken for many students.
“I am not being respected,” English student Andrea Rep said at an earlier point in the conversation with Tack. “There is no reason for me to have to be civil when I have been civil and it has not been heard. I have to leave my own university so that I can have an accessible program where the sacrifices my family has made for me, so no, I don’t care that they’re feelings are hurt.”
Gee justified the $45 million “Academic Transformation” by saying the cuts the school made now would save the institution from a bigger hole in the future.
“We started this process in 2016, we have been working very steadily to make sure that we are putting ourselves in a strong position for the future,” Gee said. “So we started that, then of course, we came out of the pandemic and had this overhang called the structural deficit. We decided we were going to do three things. We’re going to be very transparent, use data, and use a lot of speed, because the important thing is to get the thing behind us.”
By moving quickly, Gee’s plan was to avoid a larger problem.
“So many times in higher education you keep kicking the ball down the road,” Gee said. “You kick it down the road and it would grow down the road to $75 million and then it would be a crisis.”
Regardless of Gee’s or the board’s intentions, the transformation can’t shake the negative perception among members of faculty, students, staff or alumni that it’s drastic and mismanaged. The chief complaint among many members of the university is that the administration seems out of touch and disconnected with the community as a whole.
Nikki Loy, a teaching instructor who had worked for WVU for 20 years, said she resigned on Aug. 4. She said she felt a shift in power coming from the school’s leadership. Where before she felt support, now she felt criticism anytime she reached out to the administration for help.
“Students would reach out to me for help about an uncommon situation, like something happened and they’re in a really odd situation,” she said. “In years past, I would reach out to the dean’s office and explain the situation. They would help me find a conclusion or answer in a way that’s good for the student. But in the last year or two, if I asked for help it seemed like, ‘well you screwed up, or the student screwed up and we’re not really going to help you fix that.’”
That change in atmosphere drove Loy from her post. She accused the university of seeking ways to keep students enrolled longer in order to collect more tuition rather than doing what was in the best interest of the student.
Loy has two small kids. She’s an alumni of WVU as well, but with the school’s current state, she doubts she would send her kids here. It’s heartbreaking for her. She’s lost all the pride she used to hold for the school, both as a student and employee.
“Who are these people making these decisions,” she said. “It’s not the faculty. It’s not the staff. It’s the people at the top who want to keep getting paid more.”
