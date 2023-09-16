Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 53F. Winds light and variable..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.