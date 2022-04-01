FAIRMONT — Pierpont Community & Technical College’s Board of Governors isn’t sure they can meet the deadlines of their 2021 separation memorandum of understanding with Fairmont State University.
With the close of the legislative session bringing no resolution to the situation between Fairmont State and Pierpont, Marion County’s representatives are worried about the future of the smaller of the two institutions.
Pierpont and Fairmont State boards of governors came together earlier this year and attempted to push for the legislature to re-merge the two schools, similar to their make-up prior to their split in 2008. The state Senate passed the merger, but the bill was gutted by the House after its education committee heard testimony from Pierpont representatives who said the community and technical college was indeed financially stable.
What was left was a small piece of legislation that would transfer ownership of Pierpont’s Aviation Maintenance Program to Fairmont State. However, the Senate president refused to bring the bill up for discussion after the amendment was passed by the House.
At its meeting last week, Pierpont’s board of governors took steps to slowly move ahead with the institution’s plans to formally separate from Fairmont State and vacate the university’s property — an agreement that was struck after the previous attempt to merge the schools in 2021.
Critics of Pierpont’s board have said the board is “dragging their feet” with fulfilling the memorandum. The board has likely been hesitant because the members assumed the institutions would successfully merge.
Now, as the deadline for fulfilling the agreement looms — Pierpont is due off Fairmont State’s property by this June — Pierpont’s Board Chairman David Hinkle has been reported saying the separation “can’t be done” by the deadline.
This has left Marion County representatives worried about the future of Pierpont, with different members pointing to different factors in the situation as the cause for concern.
Failure to meet the conditions of the memorandum by the deadline would not be detrimental immediately, as it would likely result in Pierpont having to continue their $600,000 annual payments to Fairmont State to lease the spaces occupied by the college’s programs that are still on Fairmont State property.
Last Friday, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce held its annual legislative wrap-up and the failure by the legislature to agree on a resolution to mend the situation between the two schools was one topic of discussion.
Del. Phil Mallow, R-50, made his stance on the issues clear during the luncheon. Similar to his fellow delegates, he wants to see the situation resolved before the problems bleed down to the students.
“We had conflicting testimony, [the administrators] said we have plenty of money, [the board] said we’re not sure how much money we have,” Mallow said. “I can’t gamble with these kids’ futures. We have an opportunity to keep these kids bright and wise right here in West Virginia that’s going to pass us by if we don’t react.”
Mallow was in favor of the amended bill, saying he spoke to its merits on the House floor when it was presented. He’s expressed frustration in both the legislature and the leadership at the college for allowing the situation to get to this point.
His fellow delegates, Joey Garcia, D-50, and Guy Ward, R-50, both shared his sentiment. Ward has been following the situation closely and attended Pierpont’s most recent board meeting. He, like many others at that meeting, was anxious to see how the board would proceed after the failure of the merger plans.
“I think the transfer of the aviation [maintenance] program would’ve resolved the issue,” Ward said. “Now that that’s not happening, they’re in the same situation where they can separate from every other location except the airport. So, we’re looking to do something between now and June to resolve that issue.”
Ward was not at liberty to say what that solution may be.
The difficulty in moving the aviation maintenance program from its location at the North Central West Virginia Airport is cost. At last week’s board meeting, Pierpont’s Chief Financial Officer Dale Bradley said it would likely cost over $2.5 million to move that program alone, which was the entire sum of money Pierpont was given by the state to relocate its four programs.
Garcia believes the simplest fix is for the two organizations to work on a solution or extension of the memorandum. Pierpont’s board assigned a committee to contact Fairmont State and attempt to find a solution to the problems at the airport.
“These two schools need to come together and figure out how to continue these programs and make sure they’re successful,” Garcia said. “I honestly don’t care if the programs are with Pierpont or Fairmont State, but they need to continue at that location and be given the opportunity to expand.”
Marion County’s Senators are not so aligned on the issue. Sen. Mike Caputo, D-13, was one of the sponsors of the original bill calling for the re-merger of the two schools. Sen. Bob Beach, D-13, has been against the merger and has sided with the faculty of Pierpont, who have called the merger needless.
Caputo was not available for comment prior to deadline for this story, but has expressed his disappointment in the past about the legislature’s failure to pass the re-merger bill. He was hoping that the House and Senate could’ve ironed out their differences on the bill in a conference committee, but it never got to that point.
Caputo has been firm in his stance that he only supported the merger out of concern. He feared that without a merger Pierpont could go under financially. He’s said since that all he wants is for the two institutions to be successful.
Beach, on the other hand, has been against the merger since the start and has firmly stated that Fairmont State and Pierpont are better separate.
“The terms of the deadlines in the MOU need to be renegotiated, that sounds like the most logical step to me,” Beach said. “Unfortunately, we have a board of governors who is dragging their feet... and they’re going to be asked some hard questions in the near future.”
Beach pointed to the upcoming meeting of the Legislative Oversight Commission on Education Accountability, a commission he previously sat on for 15 years.
“That’s an organization you don’t want to upset. They ask the tough questions, and they can change things that you don’t want changed,” Beach said.
The situation will likely remain unresolved for the time being, and until real movement happens from Pierpont’s board, the credibility of some of the school’s most attractive programs are at risk.
Del. Amy Summers, R-49, recently sent a letter asserting that Fairmont State could simply apply to the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical Education and have the Aviation Maintenance Program transferred to Fairmont State.
The council was contacted by the Times West Virginian, and it confirmed such an arrangement was possible if the agreement was signed by both institutions’ boards of governors. The council also stated that no such petition has been filed by either institution at this time.
