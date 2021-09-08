Names you might know share their 9/11 stories
When I first heard about the 9/11 attacks, I was leaving my freshman geology class at WVU and coming back to my dorm room at Dadisman Hall. I remember watching in shock and disbelief as the news replayed over and over the tragic video footage of the towers falling.
Del. Joey Garcia, D-Marion County
I was in my office just like any other weekday. I could not believe what I had heard. I remember trying to rationalize it at first. When it became clear what was happening, I was overcome with a terrible feeling, a sickening feeling. I had a lot of emotions that day, and I think the feelings of fear and anxiety still remain among Americans today.
Janet Keller, Fairmont City Clerk
I was in my office at WVU, just beginning my second year as a professor, when I heard yelling down the hall to turn on the TV. Fresh out of policing, I blocked the horrors of people falling from buildings and just wanted to go to help.
James Nolan, Chair and professor, Sociology, West Virginia University
I was in room 214 Jaynes Hall at Fairmont State College (now university) teaching a section of Business Law from 8:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. I was stunned.
Gregory T. Hinton, senior professor of business Law, Fairmont State University
Fairmont General Hospital had a group activity in Atlantic City for employees, and I went along as a last minute fill-in. I rushed out of the high rise hotel, fearful of more attacks, and stayed outside most of the day until the bus left that evening. Not a sound was heard on the trip home.
M. Raymond Alvarez, program coordinator, health care management, visiting professor, Fairmont State University
I was in Columbus, Ohio, working at Ohio State in the medical center when the event unfolded. I was deeply unsettled by the attack and soon realized that life would not be the same afterwards.
Clay Marsh, vice president and executive dean, health services, West Virginia University
I was preparing, like most people, to go to work. I was stunned, shocked, and struggled to process everything over the next 24 hours. The next day a handful of us from the Greater Fairmont Council of Churches felt we needed to provide an ecumenical worship service, acknowledging our griefs, doubts and fears. We did not want hate and violence to occur against innocent Muslims and Middle Easterners as happened to American-Japanese citizens following the bombing of Pearl Harbor. We held the service and the response was very gratifying and brought a sense of comfort to the community.
D.D. Meighen, retired United Methodist Church minister
My wife called me at my office at Valley Chapel saying, “Something is going on – it looks as if we’re under attack.” Listening to the radio as the events unfolded, I was joined by a parishioner who was afraid to stay home alone. When I heard the announcer say, “Oh, my God, the tower is collapsing,” it brought stunned shock and disbelief, an immediate shroud of overwhelming grief.
Jim Norton, board member, Marion County Communities of Shalom and retired United Methodist minister
I was walking into Mr. Snyder’s third period social studies class and watched the second plane hit the World Trade Center. I had no idea what was happening at that moment or how it would change the world, but I remember standing there, frozen in the doorway to his classroom and knowing that whatever this was, it was a moment I would never forget.
Dani DeVito, secretary, Fairmont Human Rights Commission
I was behavior specialist for Marion County Schools and I was observing a kindergarten classroom at Pleasant Valley. The principal, Mrs. Richman, called me out in the hallway to let me know that “something was going on.” She did not want to upset the students, and I was also focused on ensuring that they were not overly alarmed.
I also wanted to make sure that my son, who was a high school freshman, was safe at home. I called him just as school was being dismissed, and he walked home with a couple friends who remained at our home until their parents could pick them up.
I could not get my head around the situation. Later in the day, when the reports were starting to come together, I wept while watching the news.
Gia Deasy, Fairmont City Council member, district 6
When the word came out of the planes driving into the Twin Towers, I was in my office in downtown Leesburg, Va. I immediately left and drove six miles to Loudoun Hospital, which is now Inova Loudoun. At the time, I was a vice president at Loudoun Hospital.
I drove past the Federal Aviation Administration headquarters in Leesburg and saw military stationed there within 30 minutes of the bombing.
It hit me in numerous ways – Will we get casualties or preparation for casualties? There was no way of knowing what could happen 25 minutes from Dulles International Airport and 45 minutes from D.C. I worried about getting my daughter from child care 35 minutes away. And I thought about my loved ones in Manhattan.
The cellphones had busy signals or went straight to voicemail without ringing – I never felt more vulnerable and helpless.
But as Americans always do, we persevere. Long days and nights, but when President Bush arrived in Times Square and rallied our nation; I knew we would move forward, but with a #newnormal.
Twenty years later, we are protected, safer and have experienced no major domestic attacks. It shows when we work together for a common good, America rises to all occasions.
David Goldberg, president and CEO, Mon Health System
