FAIRMONT — Marion County Commissioners approved a request from the Town of White Hall Wednesday to annex 4.54 acres of land that is home to a MVB Bank branch and one residential property.
John Michael, mayor of White Hall, said bank officials had requested the annexation, and the administrators of the town began working with the county commission to get the request approved.
“Mon Valley Bank wanted to come into the Town of White Hall, and a resident wanted to come in also,” Michael said. “We went through the process of minor boundary readjustment, which is pretty extensive... We have been working probably a year on it.”
Michael said the addition of a bank, or any business for that matter, could benefit a town economically, so this annexation will benefit everyone involved.
“Any time you get any business that is willing to come into your town, it’s a win situation for both the municipality and the business,” Michael said.
Wednesday’s meeting of the county commission was Commission President Rick Garcia’s last turn at the dais as he was not re-elected to the commission. Instead, in the Nov. 3 city election, Garcia defeated outgoing mayor Brad Merrifield and will take a seat on Fairmont City Council next year.
Commissioners Ernie VanGilder and Randy Elliott bid farewell to Garcia by highlighting some of the work he has done while in office.
“It has been a real pleasure to work with him the last six years,” VanGilder said. “He is one of the most dedicated, hard working commissioners this commission has probably ever had.”
VanGilder also recalled a weekend that he saw Garcia and didn’t realize it, because he was wearing landscaping gear while working at Palatine Park.
“I went to the park one day on a Sunday and I had seen a guy there weed eating,” VanGilder said. “I saw him Monday and said ‘You won’t believe it, we must be paying someone overtime to eat all the weeds there at Palatine...’ He said, ‘That was me.’”
Elliott said he has not met a person who worked harder than Garcia during his time on the county commission.
“We have accomplished a lot and I agree, we have never met a harder worker,” Elliott said. “The things that were accomplished the last six years, a lot of them Rick has got to take credit for.”
Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid also thanked Garcia for his assistance in matters with the Clerk’s office.
“You have been a great friend to the Clerk’s office,” Kincaid said. “You have helped us accomplish many things, so we appreciate you.”
Garcia said his favorite accomplishments as a member of the Marion County Commission were the improvements to the Soccer Complex for Kids and Palatine Park, because they benefit a cross section of the community.
“I look for where the most amount of people can use something, which is the soccer complex for kids, Palatine,” Garcia said. “You can keep the people off your back where you are spending money if you get a lot of people involved. A lot of people use Palatine, a lot of people use the soccer complex. If I had another year I would start on Mary Lou Retton [Park].”
Garcia will be replaced in January by outgoing West Virginia House Del. Linda Longstreth who won the seat in the Nov. 3 election by defeating Fairmont City Council member Karl “David” Kennedy 12,835 votes to Kennedy’s 11,567 votes.
