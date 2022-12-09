WHITE HALL — Residents of the town of White Hall gathered at the Public Safety Building Wednesday night to celebrate the town’s 30th anniversary.
On December 18, 1982, residents in the area of White Hall voted to either be annexed into Fairmont, become its own town or remain the way that it was. The vote started as a petition that community members signed.
Mayor John Michael voted for township and has been active in the town his entire life. From directing traffic from the interstate to the now Middletown Commons to riding his lawnmower to work down US 250 South, he said he’s happy to see the town continue to grow.
He said he has watched the Middletown Mall be busy enough to impact traffic, to become empty and then be rebuilt into the Middletown Commons, which is something he is excited about.
“I don’t mind if I have to set through both red lights on my way to work, you know. As far as the town, benefiting from it financially, they’re doing very well. But, the people are benefiting just as much as we are because through our lower taxes, to cutting taxes and their shopping experiences,” Michael said.
Former Mayor and current West Virginia Del. Guy Ward, R-Marion County, said the Town of White Hall was formed by three businessmen — Kenny Bran, Andrew Howgie and Cal Stickley. The three came together to stop an annexation into Fairmont and gather community members to join the cause.
Ward said community members had mixed opinions, but business-minded individuals wanted to become their own town and do so without taxes from the City of Fairmont. Others saw benefits to becoming a town, such as having their own police department and street maintenance services.
Ward said White Hall has been doing a good job of developing the area, but the town needs to make sure it stays on top of the new growth, in regard to adding new roads and businesses.
“The town needs to get in front of it, and keep up with it, not fall behind and play catch up. ... I think the town is doing a good job,” Ward said.
Guests gathered to enjoy a pasta dinner from Muriale’s Italian Kitchen and chat with each other about the happenings in the town. Guests were given free T-shirts and Christmas ornaments commemorating the celebration.
They talked about the future of the town, as it continues to grow and how they can make improvements.
White Hall Town Coordinator Cindy Stover is working on a beautification project throughout the town. They have already added a new town sign and are working on adding two more to the main roads into White Hall.
They have new Christmas decorations and banners that will be displayed to commemorate area veterans. When the weather warms up, they are planning on adding flower baskets to light poles and clearing brush along US 250, which they have already done in some areas.
Stover said she’s looking forward to continuing the work on the project and that she’s happy to celebrate the work they’ve already completed.
“We’ve been so busy; we’re growing and progressing. Then all of a sudden, it’s like, ‘Oh, my goodness, 30 years have passed.’ So, time flies by. I’ve been with the town for five years now and even just in my five years, it’s grown immensely,” Stover said.
Like Ward, Deputy Mayor Tim Ridenour said he is looking forward to the future.
“Things are gonna’ be changing here in the next 10 to 20 years. I’m sure there will be growth in this area. I look forward to see, you know, what happens with the town at the 50 year anniversary,” Ridenour said.
Stover agreed.
“You can’t stop the growth. ... It’s here and it’s gonna grow, like it or not, so you’ve got to go with it,” Stover said.
