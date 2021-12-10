WHITE HALL — Following 2020’s limited Christmas celebration, the Town of White Hall turned up its festivities this year.
Thursday night, Route 73 was aglow with cars strung with Christmas lights, fire trucks blaring their sirens and floats filled with folks of all ages celebrating White Hall’s second ever Christmas parade.
The trail of cars started at Trinity Assembly of God off Route 73, traveled toward and onto U.S. 250, then turned into the Walmart entrance and ended in front of White Hall’s Public Safety Building.
The community and the organizers seemed to be enjoying the night.
“Last year was the first time we held a Christmas parade, but because of COVID we really had to cut back a lot, so this year we were able to have a lot more participation,” said Cindy Stover, White Hall town coordinator. “I think people have relaxed a bit more, the vaccinations are out and that helped us provide a lot more for the people to see.”
In the caravan were local figures, White Hall police and fire department, local businesses with floats, the local jeep club and East Fairmont’s Busy Bee Band marched the route.
Last year, the town had to forego the band and several other entries due to the pandemic. This year, organizers felt much more comfortable with expanding.
However, the Christmas parade isn’t the only thing White Hall has expanded over the last year. The town itself has seen an increase in population and attractiveness which will only increase as projects such as the Middletown Commons near completion.
“White Hall is growing and more and more people are coming to our community,” Stover said. “Events like this really give the community a chance to get out and be with each other. It’s really nice to have things to attend. It’s really about getting things out for people to enjoy.”
Since Mayor John Michael took office, White Hall has invested into its community engagement and this year’s events have been met with praise from the community and organizers.
The Christmas parade rounds out the town’s seasonal festivals, which were held in the spring, summer and fall.
“Our mayor is very interested in doing community events, he wants to provide services, he wants to bring out the crowds and for everybody to have things to enjoy,” Stover said.
The crowds were certainly brought Thursday night. At the end of the parade, Santa climbed down from a fire truck and greeted the children and heard their Christmas wishes. The line stretched across the Public Safety Building’s lawn.
“If it wasn’t for the community, this town wouldn’t survive. It takes the community to keep our town going and growing,” Michael said. “This is just a way of saying thank you to the people who support us and our businesses.
However, growth brings challenges and Michael said he plans to address them in 2022.
“As our community and events grow, there are growing pains. We’ll be getting together in the new year and revisit this parade and how it went,” Michael said. “We’ll see what corrections need made and how we can do things better without inconveniencing anyone.”
January 5, the town will hold a community progress workshop, something Michael has begun to hold quarterly. The community is invited to hear and give feedback to the council and leaders about what they like and want their community to offer.
The town already has several plans coming into the new year, specifically clean up and beautification of the Interstate 79 on and off ramps, as well as the banks of U.S. 250 leading to the Middletown Commons.
But as far as Thursday’s parade is concerned, the town is calling it a success.
“I think it went smoothly, but we’ll probably make some changes next year,” White Hall Police Chief Geno Guerrieri said. “We do it for the kids that’s what we’re here for.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.