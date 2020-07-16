White Hall Council votes to cancel plans for fall festival

WHITE HALL — After months of contact via letters, emails and phone calls, the Exxon station in White Hall will soon be cleared of the brush and decay that has accumulated.
White Hall Town Council voted Monday to declare the scene a public nuisance, which allows the town to have its Public Works Department clean up the site at the owner’s expense.
“We have sent them letters, we have talked to the real estate person; we have even sent them pictures as they have requested, they still don’t do anything,” said White Hall Mayor John Michael. “In compliance with ordinance 19-005, soon our White Hall Public Works is going to cut the brush and take the garbage out. We’re going to clean it up ourselves.”
Michael said residents complained that the business was an eyesore for some time now, but the owner’s lack of compliance forced town council to take up the issue. According to Cindy Stover, town coordinator of White Hall, the ordinance allows for the town to charge the cleanup costs to the business once council declares it a public nuisance.
“According to our ordinance that we have set up, they had to vote to declare it a public nuisance,” Stover said. “What our ordinance allows us to do is we clean up and we charge them for the cleanup.”
Michael and Stover said the council has heard similar complaints about the now-destroyed scene of the 3 Ways Inn, but the building falls just outside of White Hall’s municipal limits.
“We can’t do anything about it, they are Marion County’s issue,” Stover said.
Also at Monday’s council meeting, council members voted to cancel plans to hold a new fall fest this October, since the Gov. Jim Justice has begun closing down businesses and organizations because of a spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases. However, Stover said the council voted to name the festival the White Hall 5-Mile Festival, and they will likely still plan to hold it in 2021.
“We did cancel it based off the governor’s recommendations,” Stover said. “We did go ahead and go with the name of the festival for 2021 the White Hall 5-Mile Festival. I think we’re going to go ahead and start planning it.”
Town council voted to hold a fall festival just a few weeks ago, and at the time, Michael said, it would be easier to cancel an event at a moment’s notice than plan one on short notice. He said that since the initial vote, there had still been uncertainty about the festival, but the governor’s recommendations put a definite stop to the planning.
“We just need an official vote based on what has been happening recently with the spike,” Michael said. “Now, it solidifies us putting a stop to it.”
