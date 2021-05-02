WHITE HALL — As restrictions for COVID-19 are being lifted, people are ready to get out of their homes.
The Town of White Hall held its inaugural Spring Fling Saturday allowing families and youth to get out, explore and enjoy springtime weather. A combination craft fair, car cruise-in and food festival, the event brought in people of all ages and interests.
“It’s very unique, because usually these are separate entities,” said John Michael, mayor of White Hall. “We’re really trying to get some community involvement.”
The event started at 10 a.m. Saturday and lasted all morning and into the afternoon, ending at 4 p.m.
The parking lots and pavement between White Hall’s public safety building and the Tygart Commons were packed with craft vendors, food trucks and all manner of cars from hotrods to classics to modern muscle.
“We want to get people outside, have some local people show off their wares and crafts,” said Michael.
The vendors sold a variety of items — handmade jewelry, wreaths, flower baskets, homemade fudge and fresh honey.
“We had a team of employees and council members. We sat down and we each took one part of the festival and worked on it,” said Cindy Stover, White Hall town coordinator. “We really wanted people to come out and enjoy the day.”
The organizers wanted to have an event that was fun for everyone.
“We’ve got the cruise-in for the guys, the firetrucks and police cars for the kids and of course the ladies love the crafts,” Stover said.
Both Michael and Stover are happy with how everything turned out.
“I’m glad to see everybody out here and enjoying it. Everyone looks like they’re having a great time,” said Stover.
“So far the turnout has been great,” Michael said. “We’ve had a constant flow of people coming through.”
However, event organizers wanted to do more, but COVID restrictions still limit things a bit.
“We wish we could’ve incorporated more things like a bouncy house and face painting like we did at our Fall Festival a year and a half ago,” Michael said. “But for this upcoming fall festival we fully anticipate bringing those things back.”
In the middle of the festivities, the mayor and others went to the Fairfield Inn & Suites to crown the Three Rivers Festival Senior Queen.
Twelve contestants gathered together to find who would be crowned the 2021 Senior Queen. The women drew wrapped roses at random from a basket and whoever pulled the one red rose was crowned queen.
After much suspense, 93-year-old Nellie Massacci revealed a red rose and was crowned the 2021 Three Rivers Festival Senior Queen.
Massacci was grateful to be crowned and was joined for a picture by the 2020 Three Rivers Queens and the other 11 women. The women who did not pull a red rose were crowned princesses.
The crowned 2021 princesses are Susan Alasky, Debra Donini, Yvonne Faulkiner, Joy Haught, Rose Lambert, Lorraine Patton, Phyllis Stewart, Robin Stewart, Judie Tucker and Helen Wagner.
The Town of While Hall hopes to hold its second Fall Festival this autumn, and may also hold a midsummer fair as well depending on the COVID restrictions in place at the time.
