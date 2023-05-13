WHITE HALL — The Farmers and Artisans Market will back starting May 27 and run through October.
The market will be held in front of the White Hall Public Safety Building and in the pavilion next to the building. It will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of every month.
White Hall City Coordinator Cindy Stover said, so far, the event is set to be triple the size it was last year, with several vendors already interested and signing up. White Hall Mayor John Michael said one of the benefits to the Farmers and Artisans Market in White Hall is there no cost to vendors to purchase or set up a table, which is uncommon with other markets.
Michael and Stover said they’re looking forward to the event for a variety of reasons.
“We really put a lot of emphasis on community involvement and we’d like to get the community involved in the different projects we have,” Michael said.
Stover added that having something in White Hall, instead of having to drive to Fairmont or Harrison County, is convenient for residents.
“The community has a place to go that is on this end of town, instead of going directly into Fairmont. I enjoy going to the farmers market and getting the different kinds of produce, but, probably more than anything, I enjoy hearing the feedback from the community. Once we got started, we started hearing on Facebook and different avenues that the community really enjoyed it. So, I enjoy hearing the positive comments that everyone has shared since we’ve started this up at this end of the county,” Stover said.
Michael said the idea came about while talking to members of White Hall Town Council. Many members enjoy attending farmers markets and they decided to try to have their own. They typically have a variety of produce, honey, eggs, handmade crafts and baked goods. Michael said being able to support local farmers is one of aspect of the market he enjoys.
“People love fresh produce and a lot of people are unable to grow it. It’s a lot of work. These people that sell produce, there’s a lot of intense work involved in gardening and it’s a reward for them,” Michael said.
Michael said the town has already had a successful start to spring with their annual Spring Fling event on May 11. The Town Hall building hosted 38 vendors and three food trucks for that event. Face painting was available for kids and around 100 cars participated in a car show, with a variety of old school 1950’s and 1960’s cars and new “street rods” represented. The youngest driver was 16 years old and the oldest was 88, Michael said.
He’s looking forward to other events the town will host this summer, as well.
On July 8, five musicians will perform with the Davisson Brothers headlining the event. The annual event is back for the third year in a row and will kick off at noon and last until evening. It will be held behind Middletown Commons by Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital, to accommodate a larger audience.
Anyone interested in requesting a table at the White Hall Farmers and Artisans Market or learning more about the event can visit the Town of White Hall Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.