WHITE HALL — Beyond balancing her family, personal life, and fourth grade class at White Hall Elementary School, teacher Kara Bushko-Oates spends the school year advocating for fellow educators as an on-site coordinator for Fairmont State University.
And this year, White Hall Elementary administrators and Fairmont State faculty paid Bushko-Oates’s support forward, awarding her the annual Excellence in Teaching Award through the Professional Development School Partnership.
As a coordinator at White Hall Elementary, Bushko-Oates connects Fairmont State students to clinical placements at her school, offers career development meetings and programming to fellow teachers, and more.
Noting the teacher’s hard work, White Hall Principal Elizabeth Murray nominated Bushko-Oates for the award last spring.
“That made me feel really good, to know that my administrator thought enough of me to put me in as an applicant,” Bushko-Oates said.
Murray said nominating Bushko-Oates was an easy decision, given all that she provides her school community. “She always goes above and beyond the extra mile to get things done for the school,” Murray said.
Murray noted that Bushko-Oates’s students have the highest English Language Arts testing scores for her grade level in Marion County. She said Bushko-Oates often takes extra steps to support her students, from watching their football games to attending their cheerleading competitions.
“I just want to make sure she’s acknowledged,” Murray said. “I’m so pleased she got the award.”
Marion County School Superintendent Donna Heston has gotten to see Bushko-Oates teach students first hand, and described her “enthusiasm, expertise, and passion for writing” as “an inspiration” in a message to the Times West Virginian.
“We honor excellence often in Marion County Schools, and to see such a distinction placed on her and recognized by others is truly a testament to her impact,” Heston said.
Each year, Fairmont State offers two local educators excellence in teaching awards, which come with a $500 honorarium to the teacher, an additional $500 to that educator’s school for Fairmont State teacher education students, and a classroom plaque.
Candidates for the award are nominated by other school officials, and selected by a PDSP committee.
Bushko-Oates learned she received the award in mid-July, and will be presented a plaque commemorating her achievement during the Sept. 18 Marion County Board of Education meeting.
She added that receiving the award came as a surprise, but that she was grateful for the appreciation extended by her colleagues.
“I was ecstatic,” she said. “You don’t always get the praises from people when you’re a teacher. You hear all the complaints, but you don’t really hear the good stuff.”
For now, Bushko-Oates said the award encourages her to continue making an impact, both through teaching and supporting fellow educators.
“It took me by surprise how much recognition they were giving me for this,” she said. “It was wonderful.”
