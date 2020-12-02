WHITE HALL — Members of Boy Scouts of America Troop 7 helped raise three new flags in White Hall Monday, an American flag, a West Virginia flag and a new flag representing the town itself, which now fly in front of its Public Safety Building.
The scouts can earn a badge for taking part in a flag raising ceremony, but this kind of act could also count towards their community service hours, which helps them earn a different badge altogether.
“You get a rank and some badges when you do an amount of service hours for the community,” said Patrick McPherson, a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 7. “That’s why we thought of this.”
Officials of the Town of White Hall attended the West Virginia Municipal League last year, where they sat in on a panel about town branding. Town Coordinator Cindy Stover said after sitting in on the panel, town officials decided to unite the town around a brand they could promote itself with. That new brand is now displayed on one of the flags outside town hall.
“This all started when we went to the Municipal League and they started talking about branding your town,” Stover said. “So we started thinking about a logo and a slogan for the town and that’s what we came up with. It has taken us this long to get to the point where we now have our new town flag with a new logo.”
White Hall Mayor John Michael described the new logo, which pinpoints the location of White Hall in West Virginia with a star.
“Today is the unveiling of the Town of White Hall flag,” Michael said. “We wanted to show on the state map where White Hall was; we did that with a star. We have the sun rays coming out of the state to make it that we are shining, that we have a bright future.”
According to Michael, the Town Council has been working on creating a new logo for nearly a year. He said the timing of its completion worked out well, because of the developments happening in White Hall and the Middletown Commons.
“If we are ever going to change our flag, now is the time to do it, with the new growth here, the renovations,” Michael said. “With the new Public Safety Building, this is the time to change the logo.”
Michael said the logo to him represents the potential for the Town of White Hall. In his nearly two years as mayor he has seen growth and development that suggests a strong community on the brink of further growth.
“We think the sky is the limit for our town,” Michael said. “You look around, you see major renovations at the mall and different things going on. When one business goes out, another business comes in and fills its spot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.