WHITE HALL — For residents of White Hall, the ride to Walmart just got a lot easier — all thanks to a fresh strip of pavement laid on Roxbury Road.
The project was completed on July 26 by Miller Paving, a company based in Fairmont. Owner Ian Miller said the access road was previously overrun with potholes, plant overgrowth and sewage issues.
“Vegetation was overgrown out on the road, probably about five feet, and there [were] a couple drains that were completely plugged up with dirt and debris,” he said. “They weren’t even draining anything.”
This led many patrons to pursue other routes to the store.
“I shouldn’t say it was impassable, just some people chose not to go over the potholes,” Miller said. “It wasn’t a pleasant drive to get up there.”
Miller said that redoing the road required using a milling machine to remove a layer of damaged road surface, and then paving the road over.
“What they asked us to do was take an initial two inches off that layer of road and mill that down to try to get rid of the damage,” he said.
But that request came with complications.
“After we went through the first day, that first two inches we took off wasn’t enough to get through that damage,” Miller said. “So then we had to go through a second day and mill an additional two inches off.”
Once the additional two inches was removed, the company paved over the road and completed their project, he added.
According to Miller, his company was tasked with paving the road by a contractor based in Rochester, N.Y. The contractor represented Walmart’s corporate office, and gave Miller’s company several projects in the region to complete.
Representatives from the store’s management declined to comment on the improvement project and deferred to Walmart’s corporate office, which could not be reached by press time.
With the project complete, the road was open for customers, employees and passersby alike on the morning of July 27.
Sales associate Patty Mayle said that, despite its faults, she took Roxbury Road to get to work every day and “wiggled” around potholes. But now her drive is much smoother, taking far less time and effort.
“I love that road,” Mayle said. “You can just go straight up there,” with no adverse conditions to “beat up your car.”
Now, Mayle is all the more excited to continue using Roxbury Road.
“I’ll always come that way,” she said.
