FAIRMONT — After more than 32 years of service and 20 years as the organization’s chief, on Wednesday Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White announced his intentions to retire.
While giving a department update to the Marion County Commission Wednesday, White announced he will retire at the end of June while discussing the Health Department’s path forward post-COVID-19 pandemic.
Unfortunately, that path forward will not include White at the helm.
“You reassess where you are in life and where you want to go and you plan for retirement at a certain time. ... At the end of the day we really don’t know how long we’re going to be here,” White said. “I want to get out while I still have some good health, spend some time camping, 4-wheeling, so it’s just time.”
White started his tenure at the Marion County Health Department in the early 90s working in environmental health. In 2003, he became administrator and has held the title since.
Looking back over his career, he stifled tears as a he thanked the County Commission and County Administrator Kris Cinalli and others for their support.
“It’s been a great experience. I’m probably the most blessed man on the planet. Great board of health to work with and a lot of support in the community. You can’t be successful in and of yourself it takes teamwork,” White said.
White will retire effective June 30. White said that the health department has already hired David Whittaker, the current health administrator in Lewis County, as his replacement.
In honor of his service to the community, commissioners presented White with a key to the county.
“You always thanked the commission for helping you, but really it’s you. You’re the one who made us look good,” Commission President Ernie VanGilder said.
With the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization formally ending the COVID-19 pandemic status, much of the regular duties the Marion County Health Department has done the last three years will change.
However, White said he and his staff have been preparing for this for several months. The department’s satellite vaccination clinic just down the hill from the hospital on Locust Avenue has shuttered due to inactivity and all vaccinations have been rerouted to the department’s headquarters on 2nd Street.
Many of the clerical changes are yet to be seen and will be handed down from the state level.
Another retirement was announced Wednesday, with Allen Staggers, director of Marion Regional Development Corp., announced his retirement from the position. Staggers was already retired prior to his appointment as the MRDC’s part-time director and has been actively searching for a full-time replacement for the last several months.
Bruce McDaniel, a board member of the MRDC and a Fairmont City Councilmember, will step down from the MRDC board and take over as part-time executive director while the board continues the search for a new full-time director.
“I think MRDC is much better positioned now than it was now that it is an active economic development agency representing Marion County and its people,” Staggers said.
As thanks for his service, the commission awarded Staggers with a commemorative key to the county.
