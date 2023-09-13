MANNINGTON — After traveling the nation in search of “That Grand, Old Feeling,” country musician and Marion County native William Matheny will return to his hometown of Mannington this weekend, ending his summer tour with a free concert.
In August, Matheny released his latest album, “That Grand, Old Feeling,” which features nine tracks embedded in his Appalachian upbringing and journey as an artist. Attendees can find Matheny on stage in Wintergarden Park on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The show opens at 4 p.m. with a performance from rock band Of The Dell, and will be followed by a screening of the West Virginia University football game against the University of Pittsburgh hosted by the Women’s Club of Mannington at 7:30 p.m.
Mayor Lora Michael said this weekend does not mark Matheny’s first in Mannington, and that it reflects a recent increase in arts offerings throughout the town.
Since Wintergarden Park was built following the 2017 demolition of Winter Garden Hotel in Mannington’s downtown, the town has made a concerted effort to bring in musical performances, Michael said. “We try to have one a month,” she said.
In June 2022, town officials brought Matheny to perform in Wintergarden Park, and Michael said the show was a total success. “He grew up here, and he was a no-brainer,” she added.
While she had not planned to contact Matheny this year “to try to rotate our entertainment,” Michael said that the artist enjoyed his performance so much he reached out to Mannington officials to close his current summer tour in his hometown.
“We’re excited to have him back,” as Matheny always makes for “good entertainment,” she said.
For his part, Matheny’s budding musical career has taken him to stages across the United States and Canada — including Nashville’s storied Ryman Auditorium. Matheny has even opened for country legend Tyler Childers.
Following the August release of his album, Matheny told the Times West Virginian that while he never sets out to write West Virginia-specific music, the “local flavor” he grew up with naturally manifests in his work.
He added that he hopes listeners can discover “their own story in the music” of his latest album.
“I’ll keep playing the songs, and I think they’ll give me a story, too, over time,” he said.
