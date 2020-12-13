For years, artist Ben Kolb has dabbled in creating cartoon illustrations, characters and stories out of his art.
When Kolb got the opportunity to create an activity book through a partnership with the Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau, he got to exercise this creativity by putting characters based on the Feast of the Seven Fishes onto interactive coloring pages and puzzles.
“It all starts with the characters, I love making the characters,” said Kolb, who is owner of Nativibes in Mannington. “Once I came up with the seven fishes, and I had to do some research on all the different types they make — it turns out there are a lot more than seven that they make — I came up with the squid and the eel. That’s the key that makes it easy to plug them into situations after that.”
Kolb created a kids’ activity book and an adult activity book with the Convention and Visitors Bureau in July, which were placed in local organizations and businesses around the area so people could color them for free.
Leisha Elliott, director of the Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the idea to do another book based on the Feast of the Seven Fishes came out of the adjustment to this year’s event during the COVID-19 pandemic. The activity books will serve as souvenirs for guests of the festival.
“It’s a celebration that everybody looks forward to,” Elliott said. “Obviously because of the pandemic, things had to be reimagined but we still wanted to honor it.”
Elliott said the booklet, like the annual event, celebrates the aspects of the Christmas season that are unique to West Virginia and Marion County, particularly the food and heritage it seeks to preserve and share with new generations. There are a few recipes included in the activity book that kids can try to make with their parents.
“We put in a couple recipes that families might be able to enjoy at home,” Elliott said. “It’s activities, it’s coloring pages geared for the younger audience probably, but definitely something they can do with their families.”
Kolb said he wanted to include some history lessons in the book, alongside the puzzles and activities. He said that because the feast is built upon Italian heritage, he tried to include pictures that exemplify that rich heritage and its traditions.
“There are a little more interactive things too, I put some kid-friendly recipes, and I put them in because of the Italian heritage,” Kolb said. “Some history about the mining industry and the glass plants and the Italian immigrants who came to work at them and that’s kind of how they brought their traditions with them.”
In addition to celebrating the Feast of the Seven Fishes event, Elliott said the Convention and Visitors Bureau has promoted the Marion County area via the Robert Tinnell film of the same name that was released in 2019. She said the film has been a draw for people to visit locations that are shown in the movie, and with it being set around Christmas time, she wanted to promote each of these aspects throughout the season.
“We are encouraging people still to make that a family tradition,” Elliott said. “We have developed a map that is on our website so that you know the different places that were mentioned in the movie or used as part of the scenery for anyone who is not from the area who may not be familiar with some of the places.”
Elliott said the activity books will be included in the food orders that people placed ahead of time for the Feast of the Seven Fishes cooking school video, but people may also soon find them at local businesses, the Convention and Visitors Bureau and online for download on its website.
“We are going to try to get those distributed,” Elliott said. “As people are out and about shopping they can pick up a free copy.”
Kolb said he enjoys getting to stretch his creative muscles through these coloring books, and also that he hopes people will find the characters and activities within the books to be as enjoyable as he does.
“I think the illustration and the story-writing and development of characters is always my side dream,” Kolb said. “For 20 years I have been tinkering with comics... I get to develop characters and play with them.”
