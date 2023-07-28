Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.