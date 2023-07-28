MORGANTOWN — For decades, schools across the United States taught children to read the wrong way.
Beginning in the 1980s, a now-debunked reading intervention known as cueing was implemented in classrooms nationwide, including some in West Virginia.
Developed from the observation that children who read faster spend less time sounding out words, cueing posits that the best approach to reading is using context clues to strategically guess what a word says.
In essence, cueing theory argued that students could read better by examining the context of a word — such as looking at pictures, or considering the other words in a sentence — rather than using phonics, or understanding the relationship between sounds and letters.
As a result, for decades students in classrooms that used cueing struggled to read, largely because they were not taught to use the correlation between sounds and letters when looking at a word on a page.
This produced devastating results for student literacy across the country. In 2000, the National Assessment of Educational Progress found that 41% of fourth graders in the U.S. were below a basic level in reading.
While cognitive research has disproved the cueing theory, its precedent in American classrooms — combined with a lack of information provided to U. S. educators, and its promotion by widely popular education specialists like Lucy Calkins — has meant that cueing is still widely taught today.
In 2017, 32% of fourth graders tested below a basic level in reading — only a 9% decrease from 17 years prior, despite the outpouring of research emphasizing the inefficacy of cueing.
Last October, an American Public Media investigation publicized the shortcomings of the United States’ literacy curriculum. Since its publication, more than one-third of U.S. states have reconsidered literacy legislation — including West Virginia.
In March, the West Virginia Legislature passed the Third Grade Success Act, which aims to ensure students are effective at reading and mathematics by the time they finish the third grade.
The bill requires all West Virginia classrooms to implement phonics-based reading curriculums, and funding from the bill will be used to instruct teachers how to adapt to and take advantage of a phonics approach to reading.
The West Virginia Department of Education has likewise made a concerted effort to spread the word about phonics. Last school year, it kicked off a new literacy campaign rooted in phonics named Ready, Read, Write, West Virginia.
And this summer it held a literacy and numeracy-focused INVEST Conference, with sessions in Charleston and Morgantown.
Between the two sessions, approximately 1,400 state educators and school administrators attended and learned about phonics and numeracy, or the ability to practice mathematics and use numbers, said Jonah Adkins, WVDOE director of pre-K-12 academic support.
“The title of the conference implies that we are here; we’re sending the message that we want to invest in teachers as professionals,” Adkins said. “We believe in our teachers’ ability to effectively teach our students, and we just want to continually build their skills and fill their toolbox.”
“The response from the teachers has really shown that they are thirsty to come back together and to engage in these types of sessions,” added Christy Day, WVDOE director of communications.
Day emphasized that the two-day conference in Morgantown was not just in response to ongoing debates surrounding reading strategies, and also greatly focused on mathematics instruction. Day and Adkins both emphasized the importance of bolstering mathematics education so that students do not feel like they are incapable of adeptly using numbers.
“If I came to you and said I couldn’t read,” that would necessitate educational intervention, she explained. “So why do we allow that with math?”
Day said teams of administrators and teachers from various schools in North Central West Virginia attended the conference, and were given information and tools surrounding literacy and numeracy they will take back to their schools.
Classrooms will also receive additional, year-round support and advising from the WVDOE, Day added. “This isn’t one and done. This is only the beginning of the support that will be provided to teachers at the local level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.