FAIRMONT — This year, 17 students enrolled in Marion County Schools use wheelchairs, according to School Superintendent Donna Heston.
That marks the biggest uptick that Gia Deasy — who retired from a 40-year special education career this June — has seen in her decades as a Marion County educator.
Most school years, the number of students in the county using wheelchairs does not cross into the double digits, Deasy said.
While administrators are unsure what caused the rise in students using wheelchairs, increased accessibility needs have required local educators and administrators to renew their commitment to promoting educational accessibility this year.
Since individuals with disabilities differ in their needs, making schools accessible requires considering each student’s experience and adjusting accordingly, said Julie Sole, executive director of the Disability Action Center in Fairmont.
“It’s easy to assume that the only accessibility measure that an individual with a wheelchair might need might be a ramp,” Sole said. But caring for a student using a wheelchair means more than helping them through a door.
A range of other factors impact students using wheelchairs in their daily educational experience, Sole said. This ranges from the height of tables to the width of bathroom stalls to bus transportation routes. “There’s a lot more to it,” she said.
Throughout the school year, representatives from the DAC visit local schools to ensure students and educators know about the accessibility resources available to them, Sole said.
On the ground, Audra Moore serves as physical therapist for Marion County Schools and works to ensure that students with “mobility needs” can access facilities and participate in programming to the same extent as their non-disabled peers.
“I have to revamp some of the areas in schools with help from maintenance,” Moore said. This includes ordering equipment and materials online, and training on-site staff to use them in support of their students with disabilities.
Moore said that, from an accessibility perspective, the beginning of the year can be challenging. It takes time to identify the needs of every student, especially those who struggle with verbal communication.
Still, Moore said that ensuring structures and resources are in place to accommodate student needs early in the school year is important to ensuring long-term student success.
“We can all work together to provide what they need so we can have great outcomes,” she said.
At times, promoting accessibility in public schools is an all-hands-on-deck effort, said Deasy, who added that she will continue to be consulted on county special education matters throughout her retirement.
Infrastructure challenges in rural areas like Marion County means school administrators must work with city planners to ensure streets and sidewalks are accessible to individuals using wheelchairs, she said.
Likewise, planning transportation, student services, and programming on and off campus requires a concerted effort to include students with disabilities, Deasy said.
While conversations around accessibility are often framed around the benefit of students with disabilities, Deasy emphasized that all students benefit from efforts to make education more inclusive.
Interaction between students with and without disabilities “brings about change in school culture,” she said.
Moore said all students bring value to their classrooms, and deserve the chance to access the resources and opportunities that will help them thrive.
“I just hope that these students have high expectations of themselves, and that the staff can also expect great things out of these students,” she said.
