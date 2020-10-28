CLARKSBURG —Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley convicted a Morgantown woman Monday for a firearms violation.
Teresa Miller, 46, was found guilty of one count of unlawful possession of a firearm after a bench trial in a Clarksburg federal courtroom, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.
Miller, who has a previous conviction for a drug crime, is prohibited from having a firearm. Miller was found in possession of a .380 caliber pistol and a .45 caliber pistol in July 2018 in Monongalia County.
Miller faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Morgantown Police Department investigated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.